Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, is pleased to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with Shenzhen COMEN Medical Instruments Co., Ltd (COMEN), a manufacturer of advanced medical equipment manufacturer founded in 2002 in Shenzhen, China, with strong research and development capabilities to serve the needs of medical professionals. This strategic partnership aims to enhance the medical services and technologies offered at Alameda’s healthcare facilities, reinforcing their commitment to providing top-tier healthcare to patients in Egypt.



The MOU outlines a comprehensive partnership in which COMEN and its distributor, Alkan Medical, will supply Alameda Group with advanced medical equipment supported by extensive training, marketing, and educational initiatives.



Dr. Fahed Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, commented on the partnership, “We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Shenzhen COMEN Medical Instruments, a company recognized for its leadership in medical technology and innovation. This partnership enables us to offer our patients the highest quality care by integrating the latest advancements in medical equipment and improving operational efficiencies. We anticipate that this collaboration will yield significant benefits for Alameda and the wider healthcare sector in Egypt. Our primary goal is to provide world-class healthcare services to our patients.



Michael Dai, Sales Director of the International Department at Shenzhen COMEN Medical Instruments, added, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with Alameda Healthcare Group and eagerly anticipate the numerous opportunities it will present. By merging our advanced medical technology expertise with Alameda’s dedication to healthcare excellence, we are confident that this partnership will lead to significantly improved patient care and outcomes. Additionally, we believe it will positively contribute to the growth and advancement of the healthcare sector in Egypt.”