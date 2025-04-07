Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group, a leading private healthcare provider in Egypt, is proud to announce a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Philips, a global leader in health technology, to collaborate on advanced healthcare solutions to improve patient care nationwide. This partnership will see both organizations work together to optimize healthcare delivery through innovative technology and services.

The MOU outlines a framework for cooperation between Alameda and Philips, with a strong focus on operational excellence. This includes integrating advanced medical technologies, expanding service coverage, and ensuring the highest standards of care. Through this collaboration, Alameda and Philips aim to enhance the quality of care and patient outcomes by delivering state-of-the-art medical equipment and solutions across Alameda’s network of healthcare facilities in Egypt.

With a legacy of over 90 years in Egypt, Philips has been instrumental in advancing healthcare and diagnostics across the region. This partnership is set to further enhance the healthcare sector, bringing significant benefits to patients and providers. The partnership seeks to broaden service coverage, enhancing healthcare accessibility for a larger population in Egypt and leaving a lasting impact on the country's healthcare sector.

Dr. Fahed Khater, Chairman of Alameda Healthcare Group, commented, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Philips in this significant collaboration. This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to advancing healthcare solutions and enhancing patient care in Egypt. By leveraging Philips’ expertise in health technology, we can provide cutting-edge medical services to our patients, ensuring high-quality care and greater accessibility to healthcare in the region. Through this collaboration, we aim to improve the quality of care and optimize the operational efficiency of our facilities, addressing the needs of the healthcare sector in Egypt.”

Ahmad Makhlouf, General Manager & District Leader, Philips North Africa added, “This partnership is more than just a shared vision. It represents a commitment to improving the lives of patients across the country by creating better care for more people. By combining our expertise in health technology with Alameda’s dedication to high-quality care, we are confident in our ability to increase accessibility and drive innovation in healthcare solutions. Together, we will create a lasting impact on the healthcare sector in Egypt, improving patient outcomes and the overall experience for both healthcare providers and patients.”

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to providing the community with healthcare services of the highest quality and leveraging global communications and leading technologies to deliver medical care to patients. Alameda has a capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including As-salam International Hospital – ASSIH at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in

Mohandesin and Maadi, German Rehabilitation Center, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown fifth settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring, and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2024 sales of EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 67,800 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

