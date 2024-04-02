Ajman: The Al Zorah Development (Private) Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, and the leading holistic real estate master developer of Al Zorah City, celebrates the completion of The Fairways, a testament to its commitment to exceptional living experiences. With an investment totaling AED 500 million, the upscale residential enclave promises a haven amidst nature’s splendor.

Nestled within Al Zorah City’s flourishing landscape, The Fairways features 158 exquisitely designed villas and townhouses boasting contemporary refined interiors with seamless access to a world of natural beauty. Residents are enveloped by the harmonious blend of the neighboring Mangrove Natural Reserve, the freshness of lush greenery and the tranquility of a human-scale community.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Real Estate Development (Private) Company, comments, “Completion of The Fairways marks a milestone achievement for Al Zorah. Building on the success of our prestigious beachfront developments – Exclusive 21, Seaside Hills, and Beach Hills – as well as on our Creekside development Gateway Porto Al Zorah, we are dedicated to set new standards of our premier lifestyle destination. With a focus on excellence, we aim to elevate the real estate landscape in Ajman while contributing to the Emirate’s growth.”

Situated in close proximity to iconic landmarks such as the Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah and the Nicklaus-Design 18-hole championship Al Zorah Golf Club, residents of The Fairways enjoy a scenic retreat, embracing the essence of ecological luxury that offers families a sanctuary for holistic wellness and revitalization.

About Al Zorah City:

Al Zorah City is one of UAE’s premier destinations, located in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas, and apartments on the banks of the creek make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows various plants and tree species to thrive, and supports an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.