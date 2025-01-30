Ajman, UAE – Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, is proud to announce the completion and readiness for handover of the Seaside Hills Villas project, two months ahead of schedule. Initially expected to be completed in March 2025, the project was finalized in January 2025, underscoring Al Zorah’s dedication to delivering high-quality developments in a timely manner.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Eng. Omar Bin Omair Almuhairi, General Manager of the Ajman Real Estate Regulatory Authority, George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, and Al Zorah’s senior leadership team.

H.E. Eng. Omar Bin Omair Almuhairi commented:

“The completion of the Seaside Hills Villas ahead of schedule is a remarkable achievement and reflects the dedication and expertise of Al Zorah Development Company. Projects like these not only set new benchmarks for quality and efficiency but also enhance the real estate landscape with sustainable and community-focused developments. We are proud to witness such efforts that align with the highest standards of excellence.”

The Seaside Hills Villas comprise ten premium Beachfront Villas designed to provide luxurious and serene living experiences. Featuring modern architecture, lush landscaping, and access to private beach and stunning coastal views, these villas reflect Al Zorah’s vision of creating communities that offer a seamless blend of luxury, comfort, and nature.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, stated:

“The early completion of the Seaside Hills Villas is a proud moment for us, showcasing our team’s commitment to excellence and delivering on our promises. This project highlights Al Zorah’s focus on creating timeless living spaces that cater to the aspirations of residents and investors alike.”

He added, “The Seaside Hills Villas set a new standard for exclusive beachfront living, offering privacy, elegance, and a strong connection to nature. We look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes and continuing to develop world-class projects.”

Al Zorah Development Company remains dedicated to shaping exceptional lifestyle destinations that prioritize quality, sustainability, and innovation.

-Ends-

About Al Zorah City

The Al Zorah area is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas and apartments on the banks of the creek, make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows for the various plants and tree species to thrive, as well as an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.