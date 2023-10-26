Ajman, UAE: Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, and the leading real estate master developer of Al Zorah City, is delighted to reveal details of its highly anticipated luxury marina-front residential project, Gateway at Porto Al Zorah.

This distinguished project, located in a neighborhood bordering the Al Zorah Golf Club, a natural mangrove forest, and a creek, serves as a testament to excellence. Gateway introduces a residential building comprising 157 simplex and duplex apartments. Presented under the banner of “Exquisite Marina Lifestyle in the Lap of Nature,” this development seamlessly blends contemporary living with a deep connection to the environment, promoting living amid a superior quality of air due to its proximity to the flourishing Al Zorah Mangrove Natural Reserve Forest.

The development configuration comprises studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, offering an unparalleled living experience tailored to families, professionals, and those seeking a distinctive lifestyle. Starting from 685 square feet, these residences boast remarkable panoramic views of the creek, marina, and lush internal courtyards. Furthermore, residents enjoy access to exclusive amenities. These include unlimited golfing through membership at the esteemed Al Zorah Golf Club, a two-year membership at the forthcoming Beach Club, a silver-tier membership at The Oberoi Beach Resort, preferential berthing rates at Al Zorah Marina, and the coveted Al Zorah City Residents Card, entailing special discounts across all Al Zorah-owned food, beverage, and hospitality establishments.

The new Gateway – Porto Al Zorah development is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of the highest caliber, encompassing a fitness center, a family pool, and a playground, all enveloped by an inspiring landscape.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, enthusiastically remarked, "We take immense pleasure in announcing the launch of Gateway – Porto Al Zorah as the latest jewel in our esteemed residential portfolio. This project is meticulously designed to prioritize resident comfort and elevated lifestyles, seamlessly blending the tranquility of creekside and marina living with sophisticated, contemporary finishing touches, culminating in an extraordinary experience."

"At Al Zorah City, our unwavering commitment is to deliver unparalleled real estate offerings curated to enrich the lives of our residents and guests. With the introduction of Gateway – Porto Al Zorah, we are expanding our realm of expertise, presenting the Emirate of Ajman with an array of idyllic destinations to flourish," continued Mr. Saad.

This upcoming development promises to fulfill the aspirations of golfers, investors, professionals, and families seeking a sanctuary to unwind, rejuvenate, and relish life in a scenic backdrop. Al Zorah City offers a spectrum of world-class amenities, including the acclaimed Oberoi Beach Resort, the prestigious 18-hole Nicklaus-Design championship Golf Club, Marina 1 and Park, and the captivating Al Zorah Mangrove Natural Reserve Forest. This beautiful environment serves as a unique playground for sightseeing and water activities, catering to the adventurous at heart.

About Al Zorah City:

The Al Zorah City is one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas, and apartments on the banks of the creek make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows various plants and tree species to thrive, and supports an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.