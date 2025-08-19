Ajman, UAE: Al Zorah Real Estate Development Company, a joint venture between the Government of Ajman and Solidere International, has announced a new milestone with the early handover of its upscale residential project, Seaside Hills Residence. Originally scheduled for completion in December 2025, the project is now set to be delivered in August 2025, four months ahead of schedule.

This achievement reflects Al Zorah’s ongoing commitment to accelerating project timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability, in line with its mission to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Located in the heart of Al Zorah City, Seaside Hills Residence comprises 105 luxurious residential units ranging from one to four bedrooms, all offering breathtaking panoramic sea views. The project has been thoughtfully designed with an architectural style that blends contemporary aesthetics with the distinctive coastal character of the surrounding landscape.

The project boasts a total built-up area of approximately 167,689 square feet, with residential units distinguished by their exceptional levels of comfort and luxury.

This milestone further underscores the company’s efficiency and outstanding performance in accelerating project delivery, as well as its unwavering commitment to executing developments to the highest standards of quality and reliability, consistently exceeding customer expectations and aligning with their aspirations.

This achievement builds on the company’s strong track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule. Al Zorah previously completed both the Seaside Hills Villas and Exclusive 21 Villas developments ahead of their announced timelines, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to excellence and execution in line with the highest international standards.

George Saad, CEO of Al Zorah Real Estate Development Company, stated:

“The early handover of Seaside Hills Residence reflects our success in meticulous planning and execution, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to quality and schedule. The project exemplifies our vision of developing integrated residential communities that elevate modern living standards, leveraging the unique natural environment and strategic location of Al Zorah City close to key landmarks such as the upcoming Four Seasons Resort Ajman at Al Zorah and the world-class 18-hole golf course.”

Saad added: “We continue to invest in quality projects that enhance Al Zorah City’s position as a preferred destination for living and investment, in line with our vision to deliver sustainable value to the community and the UAE’s real estate market.”

The project offers a comprehensive range of modern facilities and services designed to meet the needs of every family member. These include indoor and outdoor gyms, a family swimming pool, children’s playgrounds, a business center, and a fully integrated 24-hour security system, all set within open green spaces that ensure a comfortable and unique residential environment.

About Al Zorah City

The Al Zorah area is considered one of the UAE’s most spectacular tourist destinations in the Emirate of Ajman. Major attractions in the area include luxury resorts on the seashore overlooking the Arabian Gulf and an 18-hole championship golf course. Walkways, jogging, and cycling trails, restaurants and cafes, a marina, beachfront villas and apartments on the banks of the creek, make it the perfect place to visit, live, and play for the whole family. In addition, the area includes the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, one of the most beautiful natural features in the Emirate of Ajman. It is an ideal destination for lovers of ecological and natural tourism and mangroves, which provide a suitable environment for resident and migratory birds. The abundance of natural water allows for the various plants and tree species to thrive, as well as an abundant ecosystem of large groups of fish and magnificent coral reefs.