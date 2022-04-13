Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – This Ramadan, Al Wathba National Insurance Company (AWNIC) continues to support the community through the gift of giving. The insurer announced it constructed a tent throughout the month of Ramadan outside its headquarters in Abu Dhabi to provide free iftar meals to everyone including those in need. Volunteers from AWNIC will continue distributing iftar meals per day to lend a helping hand during the holy month.

“Ramadan is a welcomed reminder at AWNIC when giving and helping those who are less fortunate is always encouraged. Al Wathba Insurance has always been committed and dedicated to delivering the best to its community throughout the year. We are proud to be reflecting on our traditional values and the spirit of giving this important month. People are at the heart of everything we do and have continuously been an ongoing part of our business growth story.” said Anas Mistareehi, AWNIC’s Chief Operating Officer.

Anas Mistareehi also stated, “During this time of reflection and giving, we aim to help the community by demonstrating compassion for those in need. Throughout the holy month, we want to ensure that those in need get our support too in every way possible.”

The past two years have been a lesson to think together as a community. AWNIC is looking to strengthen, support and appreciate all people via providing solid and reliable services to their customers and create value and impact among their community.

Please visit the website here for more information on AWNIC's online services.

For further assistance, contact AWNIC at customercare@awnic.com.

