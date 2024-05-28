Dubai: Al Tayer Motors, one of the UAE’s premier automotive dealerships, has signed an exclusive agreement with electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast Auto, for the distribution of VinFast vehicles in the country.

With the signing of this agreement, Al Tayer Motors becomes VinFast Auto's exclusive UAE dealer and will establish a network of facilities for the brand across the country. The inaugural facility is planned to open in 2024 and will initially retail four VinFast e-SUV models, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9, with more to follow.

Ta Xuan Hien, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Middle East, said: "The agreement with Al Tayer Motors is an important milestone in VinFast's global market expansion strategy. We believe this reputable and experienced partner will help VinFast bring the highest quality products and services to customers in the UAE. VinFast is committed to providing customers with smart and environmentally friendly EV mobility options, while contributing to the country’s sustainable development goals."

Award-winning Al Tayer Motors, with a successful track record in the UAE automotive sector of more than 40 years, is committed to providing exceptional experiences to customers through its impressive physical infrastructure and cutting-edge digital platforms, including e-commerce and dedicated app.

Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors, said: “We are excited to launch VinFast in the UAE – a very vibrant international hub. We believe the partnership between Al Tayer Motors and VinFast will offer the ultimate EV experience to UAE customers while amplifying the brand globally. With our extensive expertise, dedicated teams, and customer-centric approach, we make car ownership easier than ever and set best practices on a local and global level.”

The new brand acquisition comes as Al Tayer Motors diversifies its product offering to support the UAE’s vision to shift to green mobility and aim to increase the share of EVs to 50 per cent of total vehicles on the UAE’s roads by 2050.

By promoting co-operation with leading partners in the UAE and the Middle East, VinFast actively contributes to the realization of green mobility solutions within the region, while affirming the commitment of the Vietnamese EV manufacturer to making them more accessible to everyone.

Since the fourth quarter of 2023, VinFast has changed its strategy from a direct sales model to consumers to a hybrid model by leveraging existing distribution infrastructure through the establishment of a global dealer network.

In addition to key markets such as the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into neighbouring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, and Foton across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,700 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ferrari, Maserati, Ford Trucks, and Foton are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

For more information, please visit www.altayermotors.com

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

