This investment strengthens 2PointZero Group’s consumer footprint by adding WHOOP, a fast-growing, category-defining health and wellness technology platform with a global member base and a subscription-first model, complementing the wellness vertical.

ABU DHABI, UAE: 2PointZero Group (ADX: 2POINTZERO), a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer sectors, today announced its investment in the Series G preferred equity financing of Whoop, Inc. (“WHOOP”), one of the leading consumer health and wellness technology platforms. The round was led by Collaborative Fund, with 2PointZero Group participating alongside other investors.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has established itself as the platform of choice for health-conscious consumers, athletes, and enterprise wellness programmes worldwide. The WHOOP subscription-based model delivers continuous health monitoring, personalised coaching, and actionable wellness insights to a global membership spanning over 200 countries and territories.

With this investment, 2PointZero Group deepens its presence in consumer-focused industries, adding a high-growth wellness technology platform that strategically complements its existing Wellness vertical. The investment aligns with 2PointZero Group’s strategy of backing transformative businesses with strong brand equity, recurring revenue models, and multiple independent growth levers.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, said: “At 2PointZero, we deploy capital where growth, strong fundamentals, and scalability align. We believe WHOOP has built a defensible moat at the intersection of technology, health, and data and is a category-defining platform with strong unit economics, a deeply engaged community, and a clear path toward scaled profitability.

More broadly, this investment reinforces our conviction in consumer health technology as a long-term growth vertical. The global consumer wearables market is projected to grow at an extraordinary annual pace, reaching close to $300 billion by 2032. This investment reflects our strategy of backing strong founders and management teams to accelerate growth and compound shareholder value over time.”

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, commented: “We are proud to partner with 2PointZero Group as WHOOP enters its next phase of global growth. We’ve been building our presence in the UAE since 2017, when we first partnered with Expo 2020 Dubai. Today, the UAE has become one of our strongest international markets. This investment will help accelerate our growth in the UAE and globally as we continue to redefine how people understand and improve their health.”

Most recently, WHOOP launched its new 5.0 and MG wearables in May 2025, earning a place on TIME Magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2025”. The company also partnered with Unilabs to roll out its Advanced Labs programme in the UAE, giving members access to a 65-biomarker blood testing panel nationwide.

ABOUT 2POINTZERO GROUP

2PointZero Group PJSC is a next-generation investment powerhouse focused on energy and consumer, two multi-trillion-dollar sectors that power everyday life and form the foundation of the new economy. Its AI-enabled, diversified portfolio is built for efficiency, synergy, and compounding returns. Anchored by market-leading businesses, 2PointZero drives sustainable growth through disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence, and digital integration, creating a resilient platform that delivers sustained performance and long-term value for its shareholders.

For more information, visit www.2PointZero.com

ABOUT WHOOP​​​​​​

WHOOP delivers a wearable membership to help people live healthier, longer lives and unlock extraordinary potential. Through a powerful 24/7 wearable with a 14-day battery life, WHOOP provides intelligent health guidance across sleep, recovery, strain, fitness, and longevity. The health platform includes an FDA-cleared ECG, a Healthspan longevity feature, Blood Pressure Insights, and Advanced Labs blood biomarker analysis. Research shows that people who wear WHOOP daily log more than 90 additional minutes of exercise per week, get over two extra hours of sleep, and have 10% higher heart rate variability.

Trusted by millions of members worldwide including athletes, global leaders, military operators, executives, and artists, WHOOP has become a modern symbol of disciplined, intentional living. WHOOP

was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston. The company has raised more than $900 million in venture capital, ships to 56 countries, and operates in six languages.

To learn more or start a one-month free trial, visit whoop.com and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

CONTACTS

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

E: rkhattar@webershandwick.com

Wassim El Jurdi

2PointZero Group

E: wassim@2pointzero.com

Aaron Illathu

Jack Taylor PR

E: aaron@jacktaylorpr.co