Dubai. VIP Delegates to the upcoming World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 will be transported in a fleet of new Range Rover vehicles offering luxury and sophistication to world leaders and influential thinkers arriving in Dubai.

Since 2012, Al Tayer Motors, the UAE’s official Land Rover importer-dealer, has been supporting WGS, which brings together the brightest global minds to inspire and design future priorities for governments worldwide. At WGS 2023 Al Tayer Motors is showcasing the New Range Rover SV, which will be displayed in the UAE for the first time, on its stand.

“Supporting the UAE’s vision of shaping future governments and creating a better future for humanity is a privilege, and we are proud to be a part of this exceptional global event taking place right here in Dubai,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Al Tayer Motors.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, WGS 2023 will run from February 13 – 15 at Madinat Jumeirah.

The Range Rover SV is the finest SUV ever created and offers greater personalisation, choice, heightened craftsmanship and tactile enhancements including the use of ceramic in the interiors. For automotive connoisseurs, the optional four-seat SV Signature Suite provides the ultimate passenger experience on Long Wheelbase models, combining effortless convenience and elevated comfort. Materials unique to the SV range include a Gloss White ceramic finisher with embossed mosaic pattern or the contrasting Natural Dark Linear Wenge veneer with mosaic metal inlays

Al Tayer Motors offers a full range of services through its digital channels including its mobile app, which helps in creating a seamless and convenient ownership experience.

For more information, please visit: www.altayermotors.com

