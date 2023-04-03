Al Tamimi & Company’s Morocco office has been granted Casablanca Finance City (CFC) status. In acquiring this status, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading law firm joins an extensive business community, consisting of approximately 200 highly regarded regional and international organisations that service not only Morocco, but also the African continent as a whole.

Africa is a vital part of Al Tamimi & Company’s long-term strategy; the firm recognises that Africa’s vast economic potential will continue to attract trade and foreign investment opportunities. In addition, the law firm says that an increasing number of its clients are seeking to grow their footprint in Africa, and therefore supporting client requirements and growth is at the top of its agenda. Al Tamimi & Company has already established its footprint in Africa with offices in Morocco and Egypt, and membership of CFC, the leading financial centre on the continent, will act as a gateway to many other African jurisdictions and support the firm’s vision and long-term strategy.

Commenting, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said:

“As a firm, we are ambitious and want to continue to expand our presence in Africa, a territory that is strategically important for our clients. Through our on-the-ground presence and via our network of best-friend firms, we have a full-service offering, covering a comprehensive range of legal disciplines. We combine local knowhow with world-class expertise and international quality to seamlessly support our clients across multiple jurisdictions. Our CFC status will provide the firm with a strong platform to make great strides across Africa”.

Commenting on the CFC Status, Nesrine Roudane, Partner and Head of Al Tamimi & Company’s Morocco office, said:

“Being granted CFC status means we can foster closer relationships with the business community in Morocco and across many other African jurisdictions. We have a lot to contribute to the CFC network and look forward to engaging with our fellow members over the coming weeks and months”.

Al Tamimi & Company is the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa with 17 offices across 10 countries. The firm has unrivalled experience, having operated in the region for over 30 years. Its lawyers combine international experience and qualifications with expert regional knowledge and understanding. The full-service firm specialises in advising and supporting major international corporations, banks and financial institutions, government organizations and local, regional, and international companies. The firm’s main areas of expertise include arbitration and litigation, banking and finance, corporate and commercial, intellectual property, real estate, construction and infrastructure, and technology, media and telecommunications.

The firm’s business and regional footprint continues to grow in line with its commitment to meet the needs of clients doing business across the Middle East and North Africa.

