Al Seer Marine ordered two new VLGC’s from Hyundai Heavy Industries for delivery in H1 2023 to meet increasing market growth demand

The company is exploring expansion initiatives to acquire 10-15 ships in 2022 with further growth projections in response to changing market fundamentals and increasing ton-mile demand in product tanker and gas segments

JV with BGN International to facilitate expansion into commercial shipping in line with strong growth of ton-mile demand

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Al Seer Marine PJSC (ASM), a global player across multiple marine sectors and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), performed the steel cutting ceremony for its first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), named Lucky Gas.

Al Seer Marine formed a joint venture last year, named ABGC DMCC, with BGN International, one of the world’s leading energy, trading, storage and transportation companies, to build two new VLGC’s. It awarded the contract to Hyundai Heavy Industries in Korea. This follows a projected boost in the VLGC segment with growing liquified petroleum gas (LPG) trade relationships between multiple regions, including the Middle East and Asia, Western Africa and Europe, and the United States.

This marks the first steel cutting for Lucky Gas, which is expected to be completed and delivered by March 2023. The second VLGC, named North Gas, is expected to commence steel cutting in May 2022 and be completed and delivered by June 2023. Both ships are sized at 86,000 cubic meters capacity and the propulsion machinery of each ship will be LPG fueled, making them environmentally friendly with less emissions.

Guy Neivens, Chief Executive Officer of Al Seer Marine, said: “This is an exciting moment for Al Seer Marine and our partners, BGN International, as it demonstrates our commitment to global decarbonization initiatives in our pursuit to becoming a modern, world-leading commercial shipping company. The accelerating rise in demand for oil products and gas, in a tight energy market, has resulted in exploring fleet expansion initiatives to strategically access broader opportunities within commercial shipping.”

The company aims to increase its fleet up to 20 ships and is analyzing expansion initiatives in product tankers, gas tankers, and dry bulk shipping sectors, with short-term plans of acquiring 10 to 15 ships in 2022.

Earlier in the year, Al Seer Marine launched its additive manufacturing business unit, leveraging the latest additive manufacturing technologies for the company’s in-house manufacturing of unmanned vessels and vehicles. The business unit will also develop large-scale additive manufacturing (LSAM) products and parts that are in high-demand regionally and globally.

About Al Seer Marine:

Al Seer Marine (ASM), founded in 2003, is listed on ADX and a leader in marine services with 1 billion paid-in capital and over 1,200 employees. For its Full Year 2021 financial results, the company reported a net profit of AED 2.5 billion, driven by a significant rise in income from investments and acquisitions in support of its diversification strategy in the commercial maritime industry and new management and production services. It has a portfolio of services, including: management and training, construction of vessels, high-tech boatbuilding, unmanned systems development, and manufacturing. These are spread across its assets, namely: ASM Boat Building Sole Proprietorship, ASM Training Institute, and ASM Services Company.

About BGN International:

BGN International is a global energy company which deals in trading, storage and transportation of petroleum, petrochemical products, and other commodities. BGN is one of the leading LPG suppliers globally today, operating hubs in Dubai, Geneva, Singapore, and Houston.

About International Holding Company:

IHC was founded in 1998, as part of an initiative to diversify and grow non-oil business sectors in the UAE. Adhering to ‘Abu Dhabi’s Vision 2030’, the ADX listed company endeavours to implement sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification initiatives across what is now one of the region’s largest conglomerates with over 21,600 employees. IHC is included in FTSE ADX 15 Index (FADX 15), which represents the top 15 largest and most liquid companies on the ADX.

IHC has a clear objective of enhancing its portfolio through acquisitions, strategic investments, and business combinations. Comprising more than 30 entities and 21,613 employees, IHC seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including Real Estate, Agriculture, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Utilities, Industries, IT and Communications, Retail and Leisure, and Capital.

With a core strategy to enhance shareholder value and achieve growth, IHC drives operational synergies and maximizes cost efficiencies across all verticals – it also continues to evaluate investment opportunities through direct ownership and entering partnerships in the UAE and abroad. As the world changes, and new opportunities arise, IHC remains focused on resilience, innovation and redefining the marketplace for itself, its clients, and its partners.

