Dubai, UAE – For over three decades, Al Seeb Developers has been synonymous with quality, expertise, and value in the UAE’s real estate landscape. A part of the reputed Al Safeer Group, Al Seeb’s portfolio spans across residential properties, hotels, shopping malls, and commercial spaces. A name synonymous with luxury and quality in real estate, Al Seeb Developers, is now pleased to announce the latest launch of Royal Regency Suites, an elite residential development, valued at AED 500 Million in Dubai’s vibrant and coveted Business Bay area, establishing new benchmarks in both residential quality and investor returns.

Positioned as a prime investment prospect, Royal Regency Suites offers one of the most-awaited apartments in the Business Bay area, priced between AED 1.18 million and AED 4.4 million, with an investor-friendly 60/40 payment plan. With an attractive launch price of just AED 1,800 per square feet, the development is poised to deliver substantial returns on investment (ROI), attracting high-value investors who are seeking robust growth potential in Dubai’s competitive market.

Led under the guidance of Mr. J.P. Kalwani, the company’s culture combines traditional values with cutting-edge technology to deliver projects that are tailored to the demands of today’s discerning buyers and investors, supported by a team of 3,500 professionals. “Royal Regency Suites is an embodiment of our vision to redefine the standards of luxury living in Dubai. This project not only represents a prime investment opportunity but also aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value, design, and sustainability to home buyers. We are confident that Royal Regency Suites will set a new benchmark in the vibrant Dubai real estate market offering an equally attractive product to investors as well as end users,” said J P Kalwani, Founder Chairman & CEO, Al Seeb Developers.

Al Seeb Developers has collaborated with industry-leading partners to ensure seamless project execution, delivering exceptional quality across construction, design, and management. Every detail of Royal Regency Suites has been thoughtfully curated to reflect Al Seeb Developers' high standards, with Italian-made entrance doors, fully fitted kitchens with premium appliances, and advanced home automation systems available in select units.

Royal Regency Suites will be one of the most sought after properties in the prime location of Business, due to a number of reasons including its easy access into the neighbourhood, one of the most attractive pricing options as well as and superior amenities.Key features include a spacious lobby lounge area offering panoramic views, complemented by a café on the ground floor and a fine dining restaurant on the first floor. Health and wellness facilities such as a state-of-the-art gym with an acoustic system, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, and gender-specific steam rooms and saunas. In addition, it includes sustainable and convenient features like dedicated EV charging stations, a service lift, and advanced access and intercom systems. It also has landscaped recreational areas, enhancing the residents' lifestyle with serene outdoor spaces and premium interiors with smart home automation options in select units, bifold doors in 3BHK apartments, and luxurious Jacuzzis in balcony layouts.

Set for completion on March 31, 2027, Royal Regency Suites will offer investors and residents the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and returns on investment. This project expands Al Seeb Developers’ footprint within Dubai, reinforcing its position as a leader in delivering high-value, investor-centric, quality developments that align with the UAE’s progressive real estate vision.