Dubai, UAE: Al Saqer Property Management (ASPM), a key division of United Al Saqer Group L.L.C and a prominent service provider in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates, was granted the Leadership in Real Estate Portfolio Management honor, at the Pillar of Real Estate Awards 2025. The team was especially privileged to welcome Dr. Mahmoud AlBurai, Head of Policies and Innovation at the Dubai Land Department and President of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) – UAE, whose presence at the event underscored his support and recognition of ASPM’s contributions to the sector.

In a prestigious gala dinner held at Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, Construction Business News ME (CBNME) hosted the ceremony to praise distinguished companies and individuals for their groundbreaking developments, transformative initiatives, and exceptional contributions that continue to shape the region’s dynamic property landscape.

On this occasion, Hazem Al Hamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Saqer Property Management, recognized the company’s milestone as a testament to its strategic vision, saying: “This award reflects the strategic vision and relentless efforts that drive our organization. Al Saqer Property Management continues to set high standards in the industry, and we remain committed to delivering excellence and innovation across all of our services.”

From his part, Ahmad Abu Hayyeh, Property Management Director of Al Saqer Property Management, emphasized the team's role, adding: "This recognition is a result of our team's hard work, dedication, and passion. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional value to our clients and tenants. We are honored to receive this award, and it motivates us to keep striving for excellence."

This recognition is particularly noteworthy as it underscores ASPM’s leadership and expertise in the UAE property management sector. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to innovate and deliver world-class services that meet the highest standards of sustainability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

About Al Saqer Property Management (ASPM):

Al Saqer Property Management (ASPM), part of United Al Saqer Group LLC, is a leading property management company serving Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates.

ASPM specializes in providing high-quality property management solutions, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction. The company manages a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail properties, offering tailored services that exceed expectations.

For more about ASPM, visit: www.aspm.ae

About Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025:

Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025 is a prestigious event celebrating innovation, vision, and achievement across the region’s booming property sector.

The awards recognize standout developers, architects, and industry influencers behind the most impactful residential, luxury, and mixed-use projects.

As the region experiences rapid growth and transformation, the Pillars of Real Estate Awards aim to celebrate those redefining standards and inspiring the future of real estate in the GCC and beyond.