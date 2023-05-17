Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA Healthcare Facility, a subsidiary of PureHealth – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, has announced that Al Samha Healthcare Center in Abu Dhabi has started welcoming patients on Sundays starting May 7, 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Khulood Al Dhaleei, Chief Operating Officer at AHS, said “We are pleased to welcome Al Samha community to Al Samha Healthcare Center on Sundays. This expansion is in line with the community’s growth and in accordance with their healthcare needs. We continuously strive to provide our patients with easy access to high-quality healthcare services in close proximity to their homes to spare them the need to travel for long distances.”

The new operating hours at Al Samha Healthcare Centre came into effect on Sunday, May 07, 2023 when patients can benefit from the healthcare services provided from 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM on Sundays, while the regular working hours will remain unchanged from 7:00 AM to 10:30 PM from Monday to Friday.

Al Samha Healthcare Center provides a range of general and specialty services including family medicine and general medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatric, dermatology, nutrition, general dentistry, prosthodontic, orthodontic, chronic disease, internal medicine, antenatal care, women’s health, well child clinic, audiology, vaccination, pre-employment screening, in addition to diagnostic services including x-ray, ultrasound, and lab.

