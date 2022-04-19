Dubai, UAE: Al Rostamani Group has announced a donation of AED10 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to assist and provide sustainable food support to the underprivileged and most needy groups in 50 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and the world.

Al Rostamani Group’s donation, equivalent to 10 million meals, is one of several UAE companies that are making a significant financial contribution to 1 Billion Meals initiative, which is helping to alleviate the hunger experienced by people worldwide every day, especially vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and those affected by disasters and crises.

Hunger, malnutrition and related diseases claim a child’s life every 10 seconds and causes 25,000 deaths per day.

Marwan Abdulla Al Rostamani, Chairman of Al Rostamani Group, said: “The 1 Billion Meals initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is a channel of direct food support from the UAE to 50 countries around the world. Al Rostamani Group is proud to contribute to the humanitarian effort and the noble global message of this initiative, and the one before it, the 100 Million Meals campaign, to reach the needy wherever they are without discrimination. This translates the values of giving that are deeply rooted in the UAE and its people.”

Donation Channels

Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website: www.1billionmeals.ae; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate AED1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” or “وجبة” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.