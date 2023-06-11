Doha-Qatar: Masraf Al Rayan is elevating the standard of Premier Banking services it offers to customers by upgrading its unparalleled range of services through Al Rayan Premier. This initiative transcends traditional banking services as it aims to provide a seamless banking experience that caters to customers’ needs, offering personalized access to products and services accompanied by exclusive privileges to make banking with them a pleasurable experience. Al Rayan Premier is not solely limited to requesting financial assistance or making deposits but is designed to provide a comprehensive and convenient banking experience.

As an Al Rayan Premier customer, you can expect a level of personal attention and financial solutions tailored to your requirements, along with exclusive perks. To qualify for Al Rayan Premier, customers need to meet specific eligibility criteria based on their salary starting from QAR 35,000 or having a deposit or financing relationship with Al Rayan Bank of QAR 1 million or above.

"For Masraf Al Rayan, distinguishing its Al Rayan Premier customers is of utmost importance. We are thrilled to introduce a new upgraded era of enhanced Premier Banking to our valued customers seeking personalized attention and exclusive benefits," emphasized Ms. Rana Al Asaad, General Manager Retail and Private Banking of Masraf Al Rayan. "Through Al Rayan Premier, we demonstrate our unwavering commitment to delivering a complete banking experience that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers. Our aim is to provide a seamless and personalized banking experience, accompanied by exclusive privileges, to make banking with us truly exceptional. She added: “With Al Rayan Premier, we prioritize the needs of our valued customers, offering tailored financial solutions and a comprehensive range of amenities.”

From his end, Hassan Al-Jaidah, Head of Al Rayan Premier Banking of Masraf Al Rayan, stated: “Masraf Al Rayan is elevating the standard of Premier Banking services it offers to customers by upgrading its unparalleled range of services through Al Rayan Premier. Al Rayan Premier is not solely limited to requesting financial assistance or making deposits but is designed to provide an inclusive and convenient service”.

In addition, Al Rayan Premier provides an extensive assortment of offerings and amenities, such as personalized account management, a joining bonus of 5% cashback of the first salary transferred, complimentary entry to exclusive 1,000 plus airport VIP lounges worldwide, concierge assistance, financial solutions, preferential pricing for deposit and financing products, Visa Infinite and Visa Signature credit cards, higher benefits for the Al Rayan rewards points program, and digital banking services, among others. This encompasses the convenience of utilizing mobile and online banking services, enabling clients to securely carry out banking transactions at their convenience and from any location. Furthermore, customers can add their credit and debit cards to digital wallets such as Apple Pay or Google Pay™, depending on the mobile devices they use.

In conclusion, Al Rayan Premier provides an exclusive banking experience designed to cater to customers' preferences and needs. Masraf Al Rayan's commitment to delivering an exceptional banking experience is evident in the range of personalized products and services and exclusive privileges available to our preferred customers.