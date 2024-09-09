Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced a new milestone in sustainable development with Al Rayan Masjid becoming the first place of worship in the world to achieve the prestigious LEED ZERO certification. Located in Hatta, this pioneering mosque sets a new benchmark for green architecture in religious structures, showcasing Dubai's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

“Al Rayan Masjid supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The mosque also supports the comprehensive and sustainable development plan for Hatta, meeting the needs of its social, economic, and environmental growth. We are immensely proud of Al Rayan Masjid's achievement as a LEED ZERO building. This milestone underscores our commitment to sustainability and innovation, demonstrating that our religious and community spaces can be designed and operated in harmony with the environment, supporting our efforts to reach Net-Zero by 2050," said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Rayan Masjid is a shining example of sustainable development, generating at least 150% of its annual energy needs through high-efficiency photovoltaic (PV) panels installed on the parking structure and ablution area. This excess energy not only meets the mosque’s total annual consumption, including lighting, air conditioning systems, and other electrical needs, but also contributes surplus power back to the grid, embodying the principles of net positive energy.

Previously recognised when inaugurated in 2021 as the world’s first mosque to achieve the prestigious LEED v4 Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), with a score of 83 points, Al Rayan Masjid has now received the distinguished LEED Zero Energy certification, further cementing its status as a leader in sustainable architecture.

Al Rayan Masjid’s accomplishment aligns with Dubai's vision to be a global hub for clean energy and green economy. DEWA remains committed to implementing innovative solutions that promote energy efficiency, reduce carbon footprints, and enhance the quality of life in the Emirate.

Spread across an area of 1,050 square metres, Hatta’s Green Mosque can accommodate more than 600 worshippers and meets the highest environmental sustainability standards. The mosque features a 25-metre-high minaret, parking for cars and motorcycles, facilities for People of Determination, and a Green Charger station for electric vehicles. Solar photovoltaic panels have been installed alongside a water treatment unit to reuse water for irrigation and cleaning. DEWA adhered to the highest international standards to ensure air quality by using a highly efficient air purification device to provide a sustainable and healthy environment inside the mosque, with recycled materials used for construction.