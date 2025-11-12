Total revenues increased to AED 114.2 million, a 57% rise period-on-period

Expanded regional footprint through new market-making mandate in Oman and being appointed as consultant to Bahrain Bourse.

The Group’s proprietary Digital Financial Mall, supported by the UAE’s first SCA-licensed robo-advisor, was recognized as the “Most Innovative Trading Platform” in 2025, underscoring its commitment to client-centric technology and financial innovation.

Dubai, UAE – Al Ramz Corporation PJSC (UH: ALRAMZ), a leading financial services provider with over 25 years of legacy in the UAE capital markets, continued its strong growth trajectory during the nine months ended 30 September 2025. Net profit reached AED 32.4 million, while total revenues rose to AED 114.2 million, reflecting solid performance across all business lines.

DRIVING REGIONAL GROWTH AND DIGITAL LEADERSHIP

Building on its earlier momentum, the Group deepened its regional presence with new strategic mandates in Bahrain and Oman, affirming its growing role as a regional financial market leader. The Group also accelerated the evolution of its Digital Financial Mall, enhancing automation, personalization, and user experience. These improvements attracted a broader and more active client base, further cementing Al Ramz’s position as a pioneer in digital financial services.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

total

revenues finance

income, net corporate finance & advisory net

profit 114mn 41mn 28mn 32.4mn period on period +57% period on period +16% period on period +90% period on period +252%

ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Group’s asset management business sustained strong momentum, with assets under management increasing by 79% in 2025. This growth underscores the continued advancement of our services and the broadening of our product portfolio. Anchored in a disciplined investment approach, net returns on public equities reached 9.7% for the period, surpassing benchmarks and building on the strong 15.6% achieved in 2024.

DIGITAL FINANCIAL MALL

The Group’s Digital Financial Mall continued its rapid growth, transforming client experiences through automation, data-driven insights, and intuitive design. Online revenues increased 267%, client portfolios expanded 52%, and platform registrations grew 62%.

Features such as AI-powered trading insights, integrated funding solutions, and connectivity with global trading platforms have enhanced client engagement and convenience.

This innovation was recognized at the Finance Middle East Awards 2025, where Al Ramz was named “Most Innovative Trading Platform”, underscoring its leadership in digital transformation and client empowerment.

MARKET MAKING

Al Ramz reinforced its regional market-making leadership, with revenues rising 93% in the current period as it expanded its regional influence landmark milestones:

Appointment by Bahrain Bourse as Financial Advisor for a capital-market enhancement initiative.

A new market-making mandate in Oman, advancing regional liquidity and connectivity.

These achievements highlight the Group’s expanding role in shaping the GCC’s evolving capital-market landscape.

OUTLOOK AND COMMITMENT TO SHAREHOLDERS

Mohammad Al Mortada Al Dandashi, Group Managing Director stated: “Our results for the third quarter reflect the Group’s strategic focus and operational excellence. The trust placed in us by regional partners, including Bahrain Bourse, is a testament to our credibility and capability in driving market development. We remain committed to advancing innovation, deepening client relationships, and delivering sustained value to our shareholders.”

The Group aims to build on this momentum through ongoing investments in technology, data-driven services, and strategic partnerships, further enhancing liquidity, widening investor access, and reinforcing Al Ramz’s leadership in regional capital-market development.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jad El Cheikh

Senior Manager – Client Experience

Weber Shandwick MENAT

Email: Jad.ElCheikh@webershandwick.com