The loyalty program "Mokafaa" at "Al Rajhi Bank" has signed a partnership agreement with "WalaOne" program, a subsidiary of "WalaPlus" company, to provide their services to the reward program's customers. This partnership will grant them the ability to earn 5 reward points for every 1 Saudi Riyal loaded into the "WalaOne" wallet using payment methods (Apple Pay, bank cards). Customers will also be able to load their "WalaOne" wallet using earned reward points.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Al Jaber, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Group at Al Rajhi Bank, said: "The bank and its subsidiaries continue to sign distinctive partnerships to provide more options for our customers, and we at Al Rajhi Bank are pleased to have 'WalaPlus' joining our list of partners."

Rayan Jameel, CEO of WalaPlus, expressed his delight with the strategic partnership with Al Rajhi Bank, a leading bank in banking services, stating: "We are pleased to have Al Rajhi Bank joining our client list, which includes more than 3,000 success stories."

"WalaOne" is a digital platform that enables companies and brands to activate loyalty and reward programs for their customers. It allows customers to collect points in one digital wallet and redeem them for special benefits such as offers, discounts, and purchase vouchers.