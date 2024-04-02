UAE, Dubai: The Cardiac Catheterization Unit at Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, under Emirates Health Services, successfully carried out three procedures this month at the Cardiac Center to treat high blood pressure using the “Paradise” system. The procedures were performed on three patients aged between 45 and 75, who have been grappling with persistently unstable blood pressure despite being on medications for over four different types.

These three operations signify a groundbreaking leap in catheterization techniques utilizing the “Paradise” system, first to offer by Emirates Health Services and implemented at Al Qassimi Hospital as a cutting-edge technological solution for high blood pressure treatment. This advancement sets a new standard in the Middle East region. The catheterization process with “Paradise” involves the precise heating and isolation of the sympathetic nerves encasing the renal arteries, pivotal in hypertension management. Moreover, it emits ultrasound waves penetrating the artery wall within a range of 1-6 millimeters using balloons of varying sizes from 3.5 mm to 8 mm. Each artery requires 2 to 4 waves, with each wave lasting approximately 7 seconds.

H.E. Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of Clinical Services Sector at EHS, emphasized that the EHS’ role transcends providing high-quality healthcare. It extends to innovation and offering the latest medical technologies and equipment that enhance treatment processes and deliver exceptional medical services to the community. EHS demonstrates a steadfast commitment to providing comprehensive and specialized healthcare to patients through advanced medical procedures like catheterization at the Cardiac Center in Al Qassimi Hospital using the “Paradise” system. This further solidifies its position as a leading healthcare entity at both the local and global levels.

Dr. Arif Al Nooryani, Director of Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, emphasized the importance of conducting catheterization procedures using the “Paradise” system to deliver precise and efficient treatment for heart patients grappling with conditions like unstable high blood pressure. These interventions not only improve patients' quality of life and mitigate severe health complications associated with such conditions but also reduce the risks of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately bolstering the community's overall health. Al Nooryani highlighted Emirates Health Services' commitment to embracing cutting-edge technologies, exemplified by its pioneering introduction of this technology in the Middle East region.

The catheterization procedure using the “Paradise” system usually takes around an hour, and patients are discharged from the hospital within 24 hours. The cost of the operation ranges between 40,000 to 60,000 dirhams. It is noteworthy that the Cardiology Department at Al Qassimi Hospital pioneered the treatment of high blood pressure using thermal ablation catheters and modern technology in the country back in 2011.