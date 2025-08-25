Al Oula Developments Company announced its participation as an official sponsor in the Mediterranean Investment Gateway (MIG) Forum, which was held at North Square Mall in New Alamein City, as part of its commitment in supporting and sponsoring major real estate and investment events, as the forum was held for the first time under the patronage of Engineer Sherif El Sherbiny, Minister of Housing,Utilities, and Urban Communities.

For his part, Mohamed Mansour, Al Oula Developments Chairman, said that the company seeks through its participation in the forum, to assure its ongoing commitment in supporting the state's efforts to develop New Alamein City and enhance its position as one of the most important and promising investment destinations on the Mediterranean.

He added that the forum is important and plays a role in discussing a number of vital issues related to investment and urban development in Egypt and the region, most notably the role of New Alamein City in attracting investments and strengthening its position as one of the most prominent fourth-generation cities, representing a model for integrated development on the Mediterranean coast.

He pointed that the forum contributes in highlighting the city's promising investment opportunities and its role as a strategic hub that gathers tourism, commercial, and urban activities simultaneously, which reflects the state's ambitious vision to redraw the development map of the northwest coast.

The Mediterranean Investment Gateway (MIG) Forum was being held at North Square Mall in New Alamein City, and its activities will continue over eight days, within wide participation of senior officials and representatives of real estate and investment companies in Egypt and the Arab region.