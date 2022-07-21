Dubai, UAE – Al Muqarram Industry (AMI) has successfully completed its product rebranding exercise in line with its alliance with Belgium-based Soudal Group - a move geared towards consolidating and aligning its product lineup under one formidable brand name.

The multi-million-dirham rebranding campaign now brings together two of the leading brand names in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market and Europe under one umbrella further cementing AMI and Soudal’s leadership position in the chemical construction products segment.

As part of the rebranding exercise, all homegrown AMI products will now feature the European Foundation logo on their packaging - one of the most sought-after marks of excellence - which demonstrates the highest standard in quality and reliability.

“We are proud to have successfully completed the AMI rebranding exercise, which means that we are now part of a larger family with unmatched experience, expertise and product development resources needed to expand our regional footprint. AMI and Soudal group alliance will now see all products being manufactured, packaged and marketed under one recognizable brand. My vision is now to consistently deliver world-class products to the construction industry while making the Dolphin brand one of the premium and trustworthy brands in the MENA region,” said Emmanuel De Smedt, managing director, Al Muqarram Industry.

Following his new appointment as the Managing Director, Emmanuel also comes on board as a seasoned business expansion and growth strategist following the takeover of AMI by Soudal Group in 2020. As part of his leadership role, Emmanuel will focus on expanding the company’s product range with sustainability at the core and also steer the business into the league of top players in the region. With a wide, diversified knowledge base and expertise, he also brings 16 years of experience within the Soudal Group globally.

The just-concluded rebranding exercise is also aimed at re-introducing the alliance’s flagship products to niche industrial users anchored on international standards and sustainable manufacturing practices.

To strengthen the group’s rebranding efforts, AMI and Soudal Group will also introduce a hybrid segment as part of their vision to produce sustainable products for the regional construction sector. This is a move that’s widely expected to accelerate the region’s green buildings goal as well as to raise the standards of infrastructure construction through the use of sustainable construction material as prescribed by local authorities and regulatory bodies in the region.

Growth & Industry trends

Following the formation of the first-of-its-kind alliance between a homegrown company and an international firm, the ​​two entities’ global reach is expected to grow by up to 50% over the next 4 years. This, according to Emmanuel, will be achieved through an expanded product portfolio, new market acquisitions, deployment of a new cartridge plant, state-of-the-art machinery into the Sharjah and Umm-Al-Quwain facilities and much more. The plan also includes the addition of an 80,000 sq/ft warehouse to match the demand-supply of products in the MEA region. Furthermore, the group also plans to invest AED 40 million in the upcoming years for the development of factories and to deploy a strategy toward manufacturing sustainable hybrid products.

“The Middle East construction industry has been on an impressive recovery path since 2021 driven by a number of emerging trends including large-scale residential and commercial projects in cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh with its remarkable NEOM project still underway. The total market of the Middle East and Africa is expecting a positive growth of 4.5 % by 2024, after the covid era. The major developments are the part of bigger giants KSA, UAE and a few others in the GCC and Egypt in the Africa Region. The modular housing concept, which offers an efficient means of creating high-quality living spaces in a controlled area, therefore reducing onsite carbon-heavy activities, is also steadily taking shape in the region. Digitization and the use of cutting-edge technologies are also accelerating the industry’s growth as more players adopt tech-driven manufacturing and construction processes in a bid to deliver projects quicker,” added Emmanuel.

About the Al Muqarram Industry

Founded in 1999, Al Muqarram Industry stands strong with more than 20 years of successive prosperity, owing to the goodwill of our clients. From being a part of the grassroots movement to creating affordable and high-quality industrial products, to pioneering trade in the different sectors of the market, Al Muqarram Industry puts forward nothing but the best.

Our manufacturing establishments across the UAE have been home to innovation in creating Sealants, Waterprooﬁng products, Adhesives, Vehicle Care & Maintenance items, Aerosol Sprays and our Health & Hygiene products and Sanitizer Liquid & Sprays. We have commissioned state-of-the-art machinery to mass-produce industrial-grade products through a combination of cost-eﬀective equipment, along with high-yielding European-grade machinery to keep an upper edge in the market. Al Muqarram Industry is a culmination of a prevailing trading platform, which has allowed our brands to reach far out to regions in the G.C.C., Europe, Africa, the Far East, and South Asia.

For more information, please visit https://muqarram.com

