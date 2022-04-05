Kuwait : Al Mulla Group, a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait, is pleased to announce that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO), the world’s largest cash management company, headquartered in the U.S and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has become its partner in Al Mulla Security Services Co. K.S.C.C., which will further enhance the best industry standards and world-class Security Services Technologies and Money Management Solutions offered by the Company.

This new agreement was finalized following Brink’s announcement in February of 2020 that it had acquired the majority of cash operations from G4S PLC Group, primarily in Europe and Asia, and an agreement in principle to acquire the G4Si business, with plans to close in phases. Since Kuwait was part of this acquisition transaction, the new joint venture agreement stipulates that Al Mulla Security Services (AMSS), a member of Al Mulla Group, and a leading security solutions company in Kuwait for over 40 years, will continue to provide security services and cash management operations as usual in conjunction with Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) instead of G4S where applicable in Kuwait. This new agreement was established with Brink’s to reflect their acquisition transaction of G4S PLC Group that had taken place in 2020. Accordingly, Al Mulla Security Services K.S.C.C. , through its partnership with Brink’s and License with G4S, will continue to offer customers in Kuwait the latest technology and services in security and money management solutions with an added global dimension to our expertise and level of services.

Commenting on this exciting growth development at Al Mulla Group, Chief Executive Officer at Al Mulla Group and Chairman of Al Mulla Security Services Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla said: “This strategic business alliance, between two pioneering companies in the financial industry both regionally and globally, will further enable us to continue to be in the forefront of providing our customers in Kuwait with the latest global solutions and technologies to meet and exceed their organizations’ cash management, electronic security, monitoring and guarding needs.” Adding, “We are excited about joining forces with the Brink’s Company and look forward to continue strengthening this strategic partnership, which further enhances our vision of excellence and growth and complements our ongoing promise to provide unparalleled services to our clients in Kuwait.”

Over more than 30 years ago, Al Mulla Group, and the UK-based G4S PLC Group had formed a joint venture by setting up Al Mulla Securicor (AMSS) to offer customers in Kuwait the latest technology and services in security solutions. Today, Al Mulla Security Services Co. K.S.C.C. is the Industry Leader in Kuwait and provides services in secure cash transportation, manned security, monitoring and quick response units, technical services, security consultancy and system design. With Kuwait's most modern and technologically advanced Cash Management center, Al Mulla Security Services is at the forefront of providing customers the latest global solutions and technologies for their security needs.

About Al Mulla Group:

Al Mulla Group is a leading diversified privately held business group based in the State of Kuwait. It employs over 15,000 people from over 35 nationalities, has affiliations with over 40 companies and subsidiaries, and represents over 200 internationally renowned brands. Started in 1938, the Group today has operations in Kuwait, Iraq, Oman, Bahrain, the UAE, Qatar, India and Egypt, with further plans underway for expansion in other areas in the Middle East and beyond.

The Group's operations include automotive and heavy equipment distribution and servicing, electro-mechanical contracting, civil construction, power, manufacturing, consumer & corporate financing, investments, insurance, healthcare, education, real estate, office automation and industrial product distribution, rental and leasing of vehicles and heavy equipment, and money exchange services.

About Brink’s:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is the world’s largest cash management company, headquartered in the U.S and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more than 160 years, Brink’s has built a legacy around providing safety, security and peace of mind for customers, and they are proud of that heritage. Brink’s operates in 52 countries and serves customers in more than 100 countries with around 63,000 employees.

