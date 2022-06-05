Kuwait: Al Mulla Automobiles Co., a member of Al Mulla Group and the sole authorized distributor and exclusive service partner for Mercedes-Benz in Kuwait, recently hosted a high-level delegation from Mercedes-Benz AG to commemorate the opening of its new flagship Mercedes-Benz Service Center in Shuwaikh and groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of construction of its expansion project.

In attendance were Mr. Ola Källenius - Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG - and accompanied by Mr. Martin Schulz – President & CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars Middle East, as well as Mr. Steffen Hoffman - Head of Investor Relations Mercedes-Benz AG.

The notable visit started with a tour of Al Mulla Automobiles’ approach to luxury retail at the Mercedes-Benz Boutique at the Avenues led by Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla – Chief Executive Officer of Al Mulla Group, Mr. Rohit Bhasin – Chief Financial Officer of Al Mulla Group, Mr. Imad Flayhan – Managing Director of Al Mulla Automotive Group, Mr. Steve Brown – Director of Al Mulla Automobiles Co., and Senior Executives from Al Mulla Automobiles Co. This was followed by presentation of the latest strategic growth investments undertaken by Al Mulla Group and the extensive efforts by Al Mulla Automobiles Co. to expand the Mercedes-Benz brand and network in Kuwait.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla, Chief Executive Officer of - Al Mulla Group said: “We are delighted to be hosting the Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG Mr. Ola Källenius along with the Mercedes-Benz delegation in Kuwait. This was a first-of-its-kind visit to an authorized Mercedes-Benz distributor in the region.”

“Al Mulla Automobiles- Mercedes-Benz Kuwait has been working diligently in its efforts to expand the Mercedes-Benz network in Kuwait through a variety of new projects. From the start of our bilateral cooperation with Mercedes-Benz, we have undertaken a strategic approach to put into place an infrastructure of retail showrooms and service centers that adequately represents the brand’s promise and offers our clients in Kuwait an unparalleled experience in the automotive sector. We are very excited to showcase our innovative investments with our guests, and we hope to host them in the near future to unveil our future expansion projects,” Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla added.

New Flagship Mercedes-Benz Service Center in Shuwaikh

Built on a land area of 11,200sqm, this new state-of-the-art facility boasts an extensive number of services and operational capacity including a Service Lobby consisting of 10 Service Lane Bays, and one dedicated solely for AMG, 11 Delivery Bays within the full Air Conditioned Service Lobby. The Service Reception area, which fully adheres to the latest Mercedes-Benz approach to service, includes customer receiving areas, consisting of 2 private and 6 semi-private consultation areas respectively along with a beautiful lounge area, where customers can relax and enjoy the Barista services whilst shopping the latest from the Mercedes-Benz Boutique and lifestyle collections.

At Al Mulla Automobiles we take our service quality very seriously. That is why we have built this new Flagship Mercedes-Benz Service Center in Shuwaikh that consists of 52 Working Bays, 2 Wash Lanes, 2 Vacuum Bays, and a dedicated Spare Parts Retail area and a Warehouse area. The Mercedes-Benz General Repair Workshop is equipped with the latest in advanced Mercedes-Benz approved technology and machinery. In addition, we are fully dedicated to investing in our highly skilled certified technical team who has undertaken in-depth technical training courses to provide our customers with the highest levels of service and support ensuring all elements of the customer journey are done in accordance with Mercedes-Benz standards.

Groundbreaking of further expansion projects

The visit was concluded with a ceremonial groundbreaking of a new fully integrated Mercedes-Benz facility in Shuwaikh. Built on a total area of 60,000sqm of built-up area, this state-of-the-art facility will serve upon completion as an exciting additional channel in Al Mulla Automobiles’ network and a continuation of the company’s commitment to innovative approaches to serving Mercedes-Benz clients in Kuwait. The new facility will encompass the latest auto retailing and after-sales experience, advanced customer engagement, and hospitality centers, in addition to many new surprising activities.

For more information and to learn more about the latest Mercedes-Benz and services, customers can visit Al Mulla automobiles - Mercedes-Benz in Al Rai, Mercedes-Benz Boutique in The Avenues or call the customer center at 1887888, follow the account on Instagram @MercedesBenzKuwait, or visit the website at www.mercedes-benz-mena.com

