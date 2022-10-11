Muscat, Oman: Citizens and residents of Oman can now own the luxury homes of their dreams at Al Mouj Muscat’s Zunairah. The limited collection of spectacular oceanfront and beachside freehold residences set in an exclusive private access precinct are one of a kind with bespoke finishes envisioned and realized by an internationally acclaimed team of architects and leading interior designers.

Reimagining luxury and redefining sophisticated living, the phase 2 of the extraordinary Zunairah mansions are tailored for each home-owner. From the design of the villa to material selections, a specially curated suite of customization options for finishes, materials and equipment allows home-owners to tailor the aesthetic of their Zunairah home to their own unique individual taste.

Harmonizing bold concepts with intricate details, the internal layouts were devised to accommodate informal and formal family spaces and reflect modest tastes, blending unique style with ultimate comfort and balancing family space with intimate areas. The homes are also equipped with an innovative integrated network of future-forward smart features to elevate everyday experiences and add enjoyment to life.

The new phase of the mansions come in various types and feature six luxurious bedrooms with a 933sqm built up area, a garage and shaded parking for up to six vehicles and generous staff accommodation. Located in the Shatti District, it is one of the four vibrant districts of Al Mouj Muscat.

“We now live in a day and age where re-assessing priorities and re-connecting with what we love and value the most takes precedence,” said Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat. “The home has become the center of our world, a hub from which we relax, work, learn, exercise and entertain. Buying a home, and especially a luxury home, is one of the biggest decisions we make in our lives and our team of first-class experts have ensured that no detail is overlooked to bring your Zunairah dream home to life so that you can own your very own slice of paradise.”

“The launch of the Zunariah show villa gives our potential home buyers the feeling of what it means to be living an inspired lifestyle and enjoying a taste of paradise to everyday life.”

Al Mouj Muscat is the most desirable integrated lifestyle destination in Oman that is already home to 8,000 residents from more than 85 countries. Bridging people and culture in a world-class oceanfront community, it opens up a multitude of premium opportunities for leisure and relaxation all within easy walking distance.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-wining architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 8,000 residents from 85 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

