Doha, Qatar: Keeping to its commitment to ensuring that all Qatar residents and visitors have easy access to shopping services as the country continues to witness rapid urban development, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company opens its latest branch in Lusail City on November 13, 2022, to provide the daily needs of the people in the sprawling modern city.

Al Meera Lusail branch was inaugurated, in the presence of Mr. Yousef Al Obaidan, CEO of Al Meera, Mr. Abdullah Hamad Al Attiyah, CEO of Qatari Diar and a group of Al Meera senior management.

The opening of the Lusail branch comes as part of Al Meera’s ambitious expansion strategy to guarantee that all community members have hassle-free and unhindered opportunity to shop for their essential goods with comfort in all parts of the country.

As a national retailer with the largest stores network in Qatar, Al Meera seeks to provide the residents and guests of Lusail City their daily needs of various high-quality local and imported commodities and food products at competitive prices, in addition to providing a comprehensive, modern and easy shopping experience.

The Lusail branch features underground parking to ensure sufficient and easy parking for all customers.

The branch is another mini mall location that will offer a wide range of food and beverage options in addition to services to facilitate the daily lives of its customers. A Starbucks and Krispy Kreme will soon open their doors to customers on the ground level, same level as Al Meera, while the upper level will have an expansive food court with food and beverage retailers such as Texas Chicken in addition to other retail outlets such as Khulud Pharmacy.

Al Meera boasts 25 mini malls of the same format in different locations across the country to bring to enhance the customers’ experience, support community development and bring retail and other services close to them under one roof.

As Qatar gears up to host football fans from around the world during the FIFA World Cup 2022, the opening of the Fox Hills branch and 10 temporary branches in different locations across the country will facilitate providing easy shopping services to residents and the visitors as they will have Al Meera branches even closer to them especially with the road closures in multiple areas, thus contributing to customers’ overall experience and the success of the tournament.

The branch will feature many sections like other Al Meera's modern stores, such as the fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy and cosmetics, butchery, fishery, bakery and delicatessen, as well as a wide array of high-quality local and international products.

Commenting on the opening of the branch, Al Meera CEO Mr. Yousef Ali Al Obaidan said:

“We are excited to open our state-of-the-art outlet in the fast-developing Lusail City. The branch is another step to provide Qatar residents and visitors easy access to convenient shopping irrespective of which part of Qatar they are. We will continue to expand our branch network to ensure that all parts of the country are covered, and our clients enjoy an excellent shopping experience. As Qatar welcomes over 1.5 million football fans from across the world in the coming weeks, Lusail Fox Hills branch will serve as an excellent choice for the fans in Lusail area, as the city is home to one of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadiums, Lusail Stadium, where many matches and the final game of the tournament will be played.”

Al Meera is committed to making the shopping experience exceptional and more valuable for its customers by offering competitive prices on all its products, regularly launching promotions and rewarding customers through its loyalty program, Meera Rewards.

With over 68branches across the country and still counting, Al Meera is keen to serve all segments of the society with dedication and excellence in accordance with international shopping standards and evolving customers’ needs.

