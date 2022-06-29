Doha, Qatar: As part of its ambitious expansion strategy aimed at reaching all regions in Qatar, meeting customer’s demands, and providing exceptional services to all members of the community, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has opened its new branch in Al Karaana area.

The soft opening of Al Karaana branch was held on June 23, 2022, while the official inauguration took place on June 29. Al Karaana branch is the company’s 61st on its current branch network to cater to the daily needs of its increasing customer base.

The opening of Al Karaana branch is an essential part of Al Meera’s ambitious expansion plan to be close to all community members, including citizens and residents, and in all regions of the country, in line with the urban development plans in the country. As a national company operating the largest chain of retail stores in Qatar, Al Meera seeks to enable the residents of Al Karaana to obtain their daily needs of various high-quality commodities and food products at competitive prices, in addition to providing a comprehensive, modern and easy shopping experience.

Like other branches, Al Karaana branch, which is spread over 887 square meters, features many sections that customers are used to shopping from in Al Meera's modernized stores, such as the fresh fruits and vegetables, butchery, fishery, bakery and delicatessen, as well as a wide assortment of national and international products.

To celebrate the opening, Al Meera Rewards members will have a great opportunity to get double points on all their purchases from this branch from June 29 until July 5, 2022.

Commenting on the opening of Al Karaana branch, Al Meera stated:

“Our expansion plans move forward as scheduled. We seek to ensure that our services are within the reach of all consumers in Qatar in accordance with our vision to provide dedicated and high-level services to our community members and take our services to where the urban development goes. This journey targets keeping pace with the ever-changing needs of customers and meets their aspirations to easily access world-class facilities that provide them with a variety of high-quality products. We are extremely proud to open our branch No. 61 and this is aligned with our strategy, and slogan "Your Favourite Neighbourhood Retailer", to support social and economic development in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Meera is expanding into new urban areas that need retail services, as well as enhancing the diversity of products and goods offered through its branches, in addition to bringing diversity to consumers, as it provides retail, wholesale and online shopping services. Moreover, Al Meera is keen to make the shopping experience enjoyable and more valuable for customers by offering competitive prices on all its products, launching promotions on an ongoing basis, and rewarding customers through its loyalty program, Meera Rewards. Al Meera cooperates with all relevant authorities and entities in the country to boost its effective role in advancing economic and urban development in all regions of Qatar.

-Ends-