Doha: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) was proud to partner with Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future for Qatar Sustainability Week 2024. For the second year in a row, this partnership demonstrated a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and is testament to Al Meera’s dedication to sustainability and community engagement.

Al Meera consistently focuses on promoting corporate, community, and individual responsibility towards the environment, to protect the Earth’s natural resources and spread awareness of the importance of sustainability among community members.

During this year’s Sustainability Week, Al Meera customers had the chance to earn 5 times the Meera Rewards points by depositing bottles or cans in any of Al Meera’s reverse vending machine (RVMs), in a bid to encourage recycling. Customers who purchased reusable bags at any Al Meera branch during Sustainability Week also received 5 times the Meera Rewards points, reinforcing the importance of reducing single-use plastics.

Al Meera also invited community members to responsibly dispose of old or unused electronics at their dedicated e-waste collection station available during Sustainability Week. This initiative was designed to raise awareness about the importance of proper electronic waste disposal and its impact on the environment.

Additionally, Al Meera held daily social media competitions, which offered engaging content and exciting giveaways and encouraged participants to share their insights and experiences related to sustainability.

In partnership with HMC, Al Meera also hosted two blood donation drives to support the local healthcare system. Al Meera welcomed members of the community who wanted to contribute to this life-saving cause at the blood drives that took place on Sunday 29th September at the Ain Khaled/Umm Al Seneem branch, and on Saturday 5th October at Al Thumama Branch.

On the occasion, Al Meera stated:

“At Al Meera, sustainability is deeply embedded in our operations and corporate responsibility. By partnering with Earthna for Qatar Sustainability Week 2024, we aimed to empower our community to take meaningful action towards environmental conservation. Initiatives like our Reverse Vending Machines, cardboard and paper recycling and e-waste collection are just a few examples of how we continue to innovate to promote a greener future in alignment with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Shireen Obeidat, Head of Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna, stated:

"Our partnership with Al Meera is a testament to our shared dedication to fostering sustainable behaviors within the community. By working together, we can amplify the reach of our initiatives, inspiring broader participation and promoting a greater sense of environmental responsibility among individuals and businesses alike."

On Saturday 21st September, Al Meera proudly led a clean-up campaign at Simaisma Beach as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental conservation. The initiative, which saw enthusiastic participation from Al Meera staff, customers, and volunteers, aimed to preserve Qatar’s beautiful coastline and reduce waste pollution. The clean-up event highlights Al Meera’s dedication to sustainability and community engagement, ensuring that Qatar's natural landscapes remain pristine for future generations​.

This strategic partnership reflects Al Meera’s ongoing efforts to align with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes the importance of environmental development and sustainability. Al Meera’s comprehensive sustainability program includes long-standing initiatives such as RVM installations, e-waste recycling, and public clean-up campaigns.