Dubai, UAE – Al Masraf (The Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade) has signed an agreement with Finneva Information Technologies LLC (Finneva) to introduce innovative Supply Chain Finance solutions for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE. This move will enhance financial access for businesses across key sectors in the UAE by improving cash flow, optimizing working capital and fostering sustainable growth.

The agreement was signed by Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, and Anthony Manning, GM and Executive Director of Finneva, on the sidelines of the Global Trade Review MENA 2025.

Through this partnership, Al Masraf and Finneva will introduce a suite of Supply Chain Finance products, leveraging the financial strength of anchor corporations to provide liquidity and risk mitigation for SMEs. Finneva, a DIFC-registered company specializing in financial services, is dedicated to increasing financial inclusion and improving access to finance in a structured and specialized manner across markets in the MENA region. These solutions include payables finance, allowing buyers to optimize their working capital whilst securing payment at lower costs, and receivables finance, enabling suppliers to access quicker payments based on buyer credit worthiness.

On this occasion, Fuad Mohamed, CEO, Al Masraf said, “This collaboration with Finneva marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to redefine financial support for SMEs, offering them not just solutions, but strategic tools that drive efficiency, enhance liquidity, and empower sustainable growth. By leveraging innovative, digitized financial solutions, we aim to unlock new avenues of growth, ensuring that SMEs remain resilient, competitive, and equipped to navigate the challenges of a rapidly evolving business environment. Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to the UAE’s vision of elevating SMEs as a cornerstone of the national economy.”

Anthony Manning, GM and Executive Director, Finneva, said, “Our collaboration with Al Masraf is a testament to our shared commitment to enhancing the financial infrastructure for SMEs in the UAE. By introducing tailored, digitized supply chain finance solutions, we aim to provide SMEs with the liquidity and flexibility they need to accelerate their business potential and improve their financial resilience.”

According to the Ministry of Economy, SMEs play a critical role in economic diversification, job creation, and national human capital development. It is forecasted that there will be 1 million SMEs in the UAE by the year 2030, further cementing their role as a key driver of sustainable growth.

-Ends -

About Al Masraf:

Al Masraf (Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade) is a leading financial institution based in the UAE, established in 1976 under Federal Decree No. 50, signed by His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Founded to foster economic cooperation and facilitate cross-border trade and investment among Arab countries, Al Masraf plays a key role in facilitating trade flows in its target corridors in North Africa while supporting its customers in the UAE and abroad.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of services, including Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Islamic Banking, and Treasury solutions, contributing to regional economic growth. For more information, visit www.almasraf.ae.

For Media enquiries: press@almasraf.ae

About Finneva:

Finneva Information Technologies LLC is an affiliate of Finneva Holdings Ltd, DIFC . Finneva, through its subsidiary companies, provides financial services focused on increasing financial inclusion and access to finance in a structured and specialized manner across markets in MENA region. The initiative aims to transform lives and enhance access to affordable financial services through a customer focused proposition and be a leader in this space.

Through its B2B offering, Finneva seeks to address challenges faced by businesses in these markets through the arrangement of 'digital credit' and 'frictionless processes' servicing their financial needs.

For media enquiries: janet.n@finneva .com