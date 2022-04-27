Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, has joined hands with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) campaign-- ‘Ramadan: Continued Giving’ as one of the campaign’s sponsors. This initiative reaffirms Al Masaood’s continued commitment to prioritizing the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by empowering various charitable causes.

The announcement came during a press conference held at the UAE pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai. The event was attended by Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive of Government Affairs, Al Masaood Group; H.E. Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary General for Marketing and Resources Development, Red Crescent Authority; and Red Crescent’s sponsor companies and institutions.

This year’s Ramadan campaign is set to be the largest of its kind, and is directed towards extending a helping hand to several regions around the world by implementing charitable projects and humanitarian initiatives. The initiative will run in cooperation with various individual and institutional donors, and ERC’s partners in key sectors. The campaign is estimated to reach around two million people, and through this initiative, Al Masaood will participate in activities such as Ramadan Iftar and Ramadan Mir. The Group will also provide essentials for families, distribute food baskets worth AED 200 each, and offer clothes for Eid. Additionally, Al Masaood employees will volunteer in the Red Crescent's 'Break the Fast' initiative that is taking place in multiple locations across the capital.

Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive of Government Affairs, Al Masaood Group said: “Al Masaood Group has always strived to serve as a platform for empowerment and charity. We are proud to be working with ERC, whose charitable and humanitarian work around the world has never failed to inspire. Being one of the sponsors of the ‘Ramadan: Continued Giving’ campaign has given us yet another opportunity to translate our social responsibility commitment into concrete action. This initiative is also in line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership to help those in need in our society and foster a culture of giving and generosity in the UAE community.”

Salmeen added: “Since its foundation, Al Masaood has integrated social solidarity and humanitarian work into its growth strategy. We are committed to giving back and making a positive effect in the lives of our society members, and will continue to increase our collaboration with various humanitarian organizations to widen the reach of our charitable initiatives and contributions. By taking part in ERC’s Ramadan campaign, we hope to help those in need, both inside and outside the UAE, and bring joy to them, while promoting the values of solidarity and community during the holy month. We look forward to collaborating with ERC on more of their charitable campaigns in the future; and wish to work hand in hand with different government and private sector entities to further the path of humanitarian action and nurture the values of compassion and generosity that were passed down to us.”

Al Masaood Group has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in line with the Group’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility and their contributions to the Authority’s humanitarian efforts. As per the MoU, the two parties will increase their collaboration in support of the Authority’s internal and external initiatives; coordinate efforts to optimize the use of the services each of them provides; raise community awareness and promote humanitarian education; and encourage community participation in charitable activities.

About Al Masaood

Al Masaood Group is a leading UAE-based family-owned business conglomerate and one of Abu Dhabi’s top pioneers in the automotive sector. Recognized for its superior and technology-driven solutions and after-sales services, the Group is the authorized distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, and Bridgestone in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the western region.

The Group supervises a world-class network of well-equipped service centers and extensive spare parts dealers. Al Masaood manages the First Stop service network, ADNOC workshops, and Autoserv Centres--one-stop shops catering for various car services. The Group also runs the Nissan Service Centre located in Abu Dhabi, which is the largest service centre of its kind in the world.

Al Masaood remains fully committed towards developing and maintaining a highly trained staff, investing in its innovative showrooms and service facilities to ensure both service excellence and customer satisfaction.

