Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles and Equipment (CV&E), part of Al Masaood Group, Abu Dhabi’s leading conglomerate, has formally announced that it is the authorized distributor for Toyo Carriers Manufacturing (TCM) in the whole UAE (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Western region, Dubai and the Northern Emirates)

TCM, a long-established global brand in the material handling industry, offers a high-quality portfolio of forklift products designed and engineered to meet client requirements. Supplied from production facilities in Japan, China, Thailand, and Europe, TCM’s value-for-money product range includes internal combustion engine forklifts, electric counterbalanced forklifts, reach trucks and skid steer loaders. The load capacity of small TCM forklifts ranges from 1.5 tonnes to 23 tonnes, with the brand’s large-size products able to support heavy tasks such as container handling operations in ports.

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager of Al Masaood CV&E, said: “As its authorized distributor, we at Al Masaood CV&E are tying our customer-centric sales and aftersales support to TCM’s robust product range through this partnership, thereby providing an end-to-end service to our customers. To offer holistic solutions, we also provide flexible financing schemes and attractive leasing options. TCM is the latest in Al Masaood’s growing network of partnerships with renowned global brands, best known for their quality and excellence. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to bringing to the UAE market top quality products to support the operations of relevant local sectors. TCM’s line of forklifts is available at Al Masaood CV&E showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Northern Emirates (Sharjah).”

Kosuke Matsuda, Acting Deputy Manager – Overseas Sales and Marketing Headquarters, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., said: At Mitsubishi Logisnext, we are proud of the enviable legacy of the TCM brand in the history of Japanese technology. The TCM brand had pioneered the manufacturer of the first “Made in Japan” internal combustion forklift truck in 1949. We are indeed grateful for the many years of trust from our customers in the UAE who appreciate the reliability of the TCM brand. Our increasing collaboration with Al Masaood CV&E, the exclusive TCM agent in the UAE, is intended to open up new frontiers to continue in the excellent delivery of our after-sales service and for be-spoke solutions in material handling. “The UAE is one of the most important global market for us at TCM. As we aim to build a more robust market presence in the country and the region, we are confident that partnering with Al Masaood CV&E is the right strategy for us given its proven track record in sales and aftersales support, technical capability, and outstanding customer service. TCM’s diverse product range has been designed to deliver affordable top quality that satisfies varying customer needs across multiple sectors. With the arrival of TCM forklifts in Abu Dhabi, we look forward to combining our expertise, resources and services to deliver the best customer experience and form a stronger local market presence for our brand.”

The TCM forklift range is available at Al Masaood CV&E’s showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Northern Emirates (Sharjah). Apart from TCM, Al Masaood CV&E is also the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, and UniCarriers Forklift, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, along with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products.

About Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division (CV&E):

Al Masaood Commercial Vehicles & Equipment Division provides sales and aftersales for an extensive range of franchises. It is the sole distributor in Abu Dhabi for UD Trucks, Renault Trucks and Unicarrier Forklifts, and in the UAE for Oshkosh Fire Trucks, and TCM forklifts together with other well-known brands of heavy equipment and ancillary products. The division's major customers range from government departments, civil defence, armed services, and oil companies to industrial and commercial organisations. Its dedicated sales, service and parts facilities are fully equipped with the latest technology and are recognized to be the best workshops in the Gulf region. Al Masaood CV&E manages state-of-the-art showrooms in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Sharjah, with its brand-new facility in Mussafah M40 offering round-the-clock service assistance.

About TCM

TCM, a member of Mitsubishi Logisnext Group, the world’s fourth largest forklift manufacturer, is reputed for its rich legacy of pioneering forklift design and engineering that has spanned over 60 years. TCM provides a range of equipment from Electric and Engine Counterbalance Forklifts, to Pallet Trucks, Reach Trucks, Stackers Trucks, Order Pickers which have been expertly designed with operators in mind. It combines the most cutting-edge engineering and design innovations from around the world, making it one of the undisputed leaders in the field. As a forklift provider, the company covers all areas of manufacturing, retail, wholesale logistics, and distribution.

Its wide range of services and forklifts manufactured in Japan, China, Thailand, and Europe is supplied based on local and regional distribution and construction requirements. Today, the product line-up includes internal combustion engine forklifts, electric counterbalanced forklifts, reach trucks and skid steer loaders. TCM has been a brand highly recognized in the material handling industry all over the world, and TCM’s portfolio of offered equipment has been expertly designed with operators in mind for maximum safety, productivity, and comfort.

