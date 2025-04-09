Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Group, a leading Abu Dhabi conglomerate, has signed a strategic agreement with ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, expanding their collaboration for the supply of lubricants to Al Masaood's service centres. The agreement extends across Al Masaood’s key verticals, including its automotive and industrial divisions, solidifying the long-standing relationship between the two companies.

ADNOC Voyager, produced in the UAE and marketed by ADNOC Distribution in 46 countries, is the UAE’s best-selling lubricant brand. With its extensive product range, ADNOC Distribution is uniquely positioned to meet the diverse and evolving needs of Al Masaood’s automotive and industrial businesses.

This collaboration aligns with Al Masaood’s commitment to supporting the local market and economy while strengthening its In-Country Value (ICV) contribution. By formalising this partnership, Al Masaood also continues to commit to the ‘Make It in The Emirates’ initiative, leveraging local manufacturing capabilities to drive sustainable growth.

Hani El Tannir, CEO, Al Masaood Group Industrial, said: “We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to the national economy through this significant agreement with ADNOC Distribution. This partnership helps us to reinforce our strategic objectives across all our divisions and companies. This collaboration not only emphasises our shared values of operational excellence but also strengthens our long-standing relationship, paving the way for future opportunities and growth.”

Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President of Lubricant, Base Oil & Specialties at ADNOC Distribution, said: “We are pleased to supply our high-performance, UAE-made ADNOC Voyager lubricants to Al Masaood Group, building on our two companies’ longstanding commercial relationship. This deal reinforces our role as a trusted partner in the advancement of the country’s industrial and automotive sectors, supporting the UAE’s economic diversification and growth.”

Al Masaood has built decades-long alliances with key national entities, and ADNOC Distribution remains a trusted and integral partner along its growth and innovation journey.

By forging strong national partnerships, Al Masaood continues to reinforce its position as a key player in the UAE’s automotive and industrial sectors and reaffirms its commitment to the country’s economic and industrial advancement.

-Ends-

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC Distribution service stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.