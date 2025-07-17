Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles (AMA), the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region, has announced its continued sponsorship as the Official Automotive Partner of the highly anticipated 4th edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) 2025. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with ADNEC Group, the event will run throughout the summer months until August, hosted across two premier locations – ADNEC Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Centre.

Building on the success of previous events, ADSS 2025 is set to attract over 130,000 sports enthusiasts and families, solidifying the capital’s reputation as a leading leisure and sports destination. With its vibrant mix of activities tailored for all fitness levels, ADSS promotes an inclusive atmosphere, encouraging health, wellness, and camaraderie.

As the Official Automotive Partner for the second consecutive year, Al Masaood Automobiles will feature dynamic display spaces, bringing visitors a line-up of Nissan’s most distinctive models and engaging them through unique, interactive experiences.

This year’s showcase will include the iconic Nissan Patrol, ideal for drivers who value strength, capability, and refined presence. Joining it is the all-new Patrol PRO-4X, built for exploration and off-road adventure, with its rugged design and confident performance. Completing the line-up is the all-new Nissan KICKS, a compact SUV that brings energy and flair to city driving with its expressive design and responsive performance.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are excited to once again partner with Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, a platform that harmonises with our values of community and wellness. At Al Masaood Automobiles, we are passionate about inspiring the youth to pursue health and fitness while actively connecting with them through such transformative events. Investing in sports allows us to contribute positively to the community, building a culture of ambition and resilience among future generations.”

This partnership highlights Al Masaood Automobiles’ commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and longstanding collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. By supporting events like ADSS, Al Masaood Automobiles strengthens its dedication to empowering youth, encouraging an active lifestyle, and nurturing a community spirit rooted in sportsmanship, teamwork, and perseverance.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra Region for over 40 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.