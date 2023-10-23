Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region, has been awarded an official certification for the end-to-end digitization of their Nissan Aftersales services. The company was recognized during an exclusive ceremony attended by AMA and Nissan representatives, with the certificate being presented by Carole Gaultier, Director of Service Marketing & New Ecosystems Aftersales, Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ certification underlines the company’s dedication to providing customers with a trustworthy, accessible, transparent, and value-added experience through the new digitalised process. This comprehensive initiative harnesses advanced technology to address every facet of the aftersales service journey, enhancing customer convenience and satisfaction.

Receiving the certification, Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director, Al Masaood Automobiles said: "At Al Masaood Automobiles, we continue to elevate our aftersales services, putting customer convenience and satisfaction at the forefront of everything we do. With a solid commitment to customer-centricity and innovation, the digitization upgrades we have undergone aims to evolve the aftersales experience for Nissan customers. Being certified by Nissan is a testament to our persistent efforts to utilising technology to exceed customer expectations and deliver quality car ownership journeys."

With the implementation of digital tools and processes across Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan aftersales services, customers can enjoy a streamlined and hassle-free experience, and seamlessly navigate the online service scheduling, follow-up, and payment options in a paperless process with increased efficiency. Additionally, Nissan customers can book a 60-minute Express Service, ensuring swift and effective expert support designed to accommodate the busy schedules of customers.

The company's commitment to transparency and customer satisfaction is showcased in its Interactive Multi-Point Inspection, where customers receive detailed quotations and upfront pricing information. Moreover, Al Masaood Automobiles adopts a ‘street-light system’ that offers customers clear communication, with color-coded indicators gauging the urgency of any required service. The implemented street-light system keeps customers informed about their vehicle's requirements, with green indicating no service needed, amber suggesting follow-up attention, and red signalling immediate required attention.

