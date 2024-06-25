Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan will leverage this opportunity to make sure to provide their customers with the best services wherever they are

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region has announced its sponsorship of the third edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS). The event, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is set to run for two months, from June 14 to August 23, 2024.

Open to individuals of all ages and skill level, ADSS is expected to attract around 110,000 attendees. The event will provide a wide selection of individual and team sport options to encourage health and wellness for all. Al Masaood Automobiles Nissan will have two displays at the event – the Nissan Z display located in front of the VIP entrance, and the Nissan Pathfinder, located in the Community Village where customers can enjoy refreshments.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore their favourite Nissan models up close, book test drives, and participate in a variety of fun activities, including games and exciting giveaways. Also present at the event will be an Aftersales expert from Al Masaood Automobiles to provide customers with tips and advice, and educate them on the importance of always using genuine spare parts.

This partnership comes under Al Masaood Automobiles’ collaboration with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and also as part of Al Masaood’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, highlighting one of the company’s priorities – supporting the youth and sports in the capital. Through its support for events such as the Abu Dhabi Summer Sports, Al Masaood Automobiles aims to inspire young people to embrace active lifestyles, promote physical fitness, and develop their talents. The company's initiatives include sponsoring local tournaments and collaborating with sports organisations, hence not only contributing to the physical well-being of the youth but also strengthening community ties and encouraging a spirit of teamwork and perseverance. This, in turn, supports Abu Dhabi’s vision of being a hub for world class sports activations.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said, “At Al Masaood Automobiles, we value a strong sense of community. Events like Abu Dhabi Summer Sports are key in encouraging the youth of today to maintain a culture driven by health and wellness. We take pride in continually supporting initiatives like these and engaging with our youth – a lot of whom make up our customer base – and contribute to their pursuit of active and healthy lifestyles. By investing in sports, we seek to empower the next generation and create a positive, enduring impact on the local community.”

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Moreover, Al Masaood won the first of its kind Marketing Award from Nissan Middle East in the Defy Ordinary 2024 Conference.Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

