The showroom is strategically located near Zayed Sports City and the Ministries Complex, offering better accessibility.

Abu Dhabi - Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has unveiled its new and upgraded Renault showroom on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi. The relocated showroom fully aligns with Renault’s global brand identity and promises customers convenience and an enhanced seamless journey.

Strategically situated in the heart of Abu Dhabi and located near prominent landmarks such as Zayed Sports City and the Ministries Complex, the new showroom offers prime visibility and ease of access for customers looking to explore Renault’s wide range of vehicles.

Our commitment to exceeding customer expectations remains at the heart of all we do. The relocation and upgrade of our Renault showroom reflect our core value of customer centricity and our ongoing mission to deliver a delightful experience. In this day and age, a large number of customers begin their journey with us in the digital sphere, and hence we have invested all efforts to make their experience at the showroom as seamless and enriching.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director, Al Masaood Automobiles

The redesigned space places a strong emphasis on the customer journey, incorporating modern technology and interactive digital touchpoints to create an immersive experience.

With a strong focus on comfort, safety, intuitive technology, and modern design, Renault as a brand is known for making advanced technology accessible to all. With the launch of the new showroom, Al Masaood Automobiles and Renault continue to strengthen their presence in Abu Dhabi, delivering quality products and an elevated customer experience to the community.

Renault continues the implementation of its International Game Plan, driving its expansion beyond Europe. We are delighted to join Al Masaood Automobiles in inaugurating the new Renault showroom in Abu Dhabi, reflecting our commitment to strengthening our presence in key international markets. Together, we aim to offer the most innovative, high-quality models and services. This new facility will embody Renault’s global standards, providing a modern retail environment with tailored services to meet the needs of our customers in Abu Dhabi.

François Mariotte, Managing Director, Renault Africa, Middle East, Pacific

To visit the new Al Masaood Automobiles, Renault showroom, customers can visit this link https://g.co/kgs/WCvjQv3 for directions or call at 800 300 500.

ABOUT AL MASAOOD AUTOMOBILES

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof.

ABOUT RENAULT

Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond.