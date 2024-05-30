Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor of Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, recently held its second Aftersales Wholesale Development Programme (WDP2.0) event. WDP, Al Masaood Automobiles’ highly competitive and well-recognised genuine parts programme allows the company to strengthen relations with its wholesalers’ network and recognises and rewards those who have achieved and overachieved their targets. It focuses on wholesalers’ growth and performance, establishing shared goals for success and promoting the use of genuine Nissan spare parts in the industry. This approach has allowed the company to better serve Nissan car owners by increasing parts availability for in the market.

WDP has become a brand on its own. In its second edition, the initiative has demonstrated remarkable growth and success. Year on Year, the sales volume through the WDP program has more than doubled. This was driven by close engagement and doubling the number of wholesalers participating in the programme.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, said: “We are immensely proud of the success and growth of our Nissan Parts Wholesale Development Programme. I would like to extend my gratitude to our team members for their efforts in strengthening meaningful, long-term relationships with our wholesalers, who are an integral part of our success. By significantly increasing our investment in this initiative, we are ensuring that our partners are well-supported and motivated to continue their outstanding performance for the benefit of all stakeholders, and ultimately, the best possible services for our customers.”

Al Masaood Automobiles’ serious investment in the WDP is evident through the substantial increase in budgets allocated to support the programme, reflecting the company’s optimism about the programme's value to the industry and customers overall.

Through initiatives like the WDP, Al Masaood Automobiles is actively elevating the standards of quality and service in the automotive industry. The company remains committed to providing exceptional support to its network of wholesalers, ensuring that genuine spare parts are the standard in the market.

About Al Masaood Automobiles

Al Masaood Automobiles is authorised distributor of Nissan, INFINITI and Renault in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region for over 38 years, and brings to its customers a complete range of the most reliable 4x4, luxury, passenger, and commercial vehicles, efficiently catering to a large and diverse number of individual, fleet, and government users.

Al Masaood Automobiles’ extensive network coverage includes 10 showrooms for new cars, and 3 showrooms for used cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region – including the flagship showroom complex at Musaffah with dedicated new vehicle delivery centre; 5 Service Centres and 6 Spare Parts outlets. In 2019, the company inaugurated its state-of-the-art 'R-Store' as an innovative one stop shop for Renault customers.

Recently, Al Masaood Automobiles successfully bagged the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the 2020 and 2021 fiscal year after outperforming other Nissan dealers internationally within its segment. Al Masaood Automobiles had previously scooped the prestigious Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019 and has been the recipient of the ‘Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience Award’ by Nissan in the year 2017. Al Masaood Automobiles was also titled as the winner of the Renault Global Partners Award, “P.A.R.I.S. Challenge” for the year 2019. The company enhances its success through strong tie-ups with leading banks, offering to its customers easy finance solutions, and facilitating the purchase process with insurance, finance and accessories under one roof. Visit our e-commerce portal to know more.

