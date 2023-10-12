By focusing on delivering top-notch services and continually improving its offerings, Al Masaood Automobiles has witnessed a sustained growth in customer satisfaction ratings and loyalty

Abu Dhabi: Al Masaood Automobiles, the exclusive distributor for Nissan in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, has once again won the coveted Global Nissan Aftersales Award for the fiscal year 2022 (April 2022 – March 2023). This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive year that Al Masaood Automobiles has received this recognition, underlining its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience and service.

Harmeet Singh, Aftersales Director, Al Masaood Automobiles, received the award at a global ceremony held at Nissan Motor Corporation headquarters in Japan, accompanied by Mohamed Abdo, General Manager – Parts, Al Masaood Automobiles.

Commenting on the award, Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer, Al Masaood Automobiles, said: "Receiving the Global Nissan Aftersales Award for three consecutive years is a testament to Al Masaood Automobiles' unwavering commitment to excellence in aftersales service. As a customer-centric organisation, our top priority is to offer our customers quality services that elevate their car ownership experience, and this prestigious recognition is a reflection of our efforts on that front. It also reinforces our position as a trusted partner of Nissan and showcases our ability to consistently deliver exceptional results. We are proud of our team's dedication, and operational excellence and capabilities, which have propelled us to excel and surpass targets for customer satisfaction."

Al Masaood Automobiles' focus on top-quality services and continual improvement has garnered a sustained growth in positive customer sentiments, satisfaction, and loyalty, as reflected in the company’s overachievement across all evaluation criteria and Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Scores in the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22). The company’s success stems mainly from its holistic customer-centric ethos and a relentless quest to delight customers across all operations.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East commented: “Since the inception of the Global Nissan Aftersales Award (GNAA), it has stood as a hallmark of distinction among Nissan dealers globally. I would like to congratulate our trusted partner, Al Masaood Automobiles, on winning this esteemed recognition for the third consecutive year. This international commendation reflects the exemplary endeavours of the entire team in exceeding aftersales targets and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers. We look forward to many more successes together.”

The Global Nissan Aftersales Award, one of the distinguished accolades by Nissan, is granted to dealers within the same segment who have delivered the best performance on Nissan's aftersales business targets. Al Masaood Automobiles has been the recipient of several notable awards from Nissan, including the Global Nissan Aftersales Award in FY20 and FY21, the Nissan Global Dealer Award in 2013 and 2019, in addition to other regional recognitions.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, MTU, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It also caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for two years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. With an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.