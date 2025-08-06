Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the leading digital bank in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with Al Fardan Exchange, one of the UAE’s most trusted and long-standing financial services providers, to offer customers fast and convenient account deposit services across the country.

With over 90 Al Fardan Exchange branches located throughout the UAE, Mbank customers can now easily visit the nearest location to deposit cash in their accounts. This initiative reflects Mbank’s continued commitment to making banking services more accessible and user-friendly for everyone in the UAE.

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, Chief Executive Officer at Al Fardan Exchange, said, “At Al Fardan Exchange, we have always been committed to creating real value for our customers through trust and accessibility. Our collaboration with Al Maryah Community Bank reflects this commitment, providing people across the UAE with greater ease and security when depositing funds, wherever they may be. By combining our decades of trusted service with Mbank’s digital expertise, we are making banking more convenient and inclusive. This partnership is a testament to how financial institutions can come together to simplify people’s lives and deliver sustainable impact.”

Mohammed Wassim Khayata, CEO of Al Maryah Community Bank, commented: “We are proud to partner with Al Fardan Exchange to extend our services to more communities across the UAE. Mbank is providing our customers with the flexibility and convenience they need to manage their money effortlessly — anytime, anywhere. This initiative enables us to give back more to the community by promoting broader access to financial services, supporting small businesses, and helping individuals take greater control of their finances.”

This collaboration builds on Mbank’s growing partner network — including First Abu Dhabi Bank ATMs, Al Ansari Exchange, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, LuLu Exchange, and Lari Exchange. With the addition of Al Fardan Exchange, Mbank now provides access to over 700 cash deposit locations, making it the largest account deposit network among banks in the UAE.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), UAE’s first fully integrated Digital Bank offers an omnichannel experience to individual consumers and small businesses.

Al Maryah Community Bank is a specialized bank, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community; UAE Nationals, Residents, and Businesses (SMEs and Corporates), in line with the vision of the UAE leaders in supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a futuristic culture by employing forward-thinking concepts driven by innovation and technology.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation by helping them bring life to their dreams – both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange is incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through its omni-channel presence, providing financial services via the AlfaPay App and a strong network of over 90 branches across the Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust at the forefront.

Committed to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is embracing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiencies and expand revenue streams. This strategic focus includes integrating artificial intelligence and digital solutions to deliver customer-centric solutions, aligning with the UAE government’s vision for innovation and inclusion. Notably, the company has become the founding partner for the Dubai AI Festival, underscoring its leadership in AI integration within the financial sector.

Al Fardan Exchange’s mission is to redefine global money transfer and payment services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, a robust branch network, and superior customer service. The company upholds values of integrity, innovation, commitment, collaboration, and connectivity (financial inclusion).

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com