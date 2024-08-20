Dammam – Continuing the successful relationship between Al-Majdouie Automotive, the authorized distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Eastern and Northern regions, and the National Company for Education, Al-Majdouie has delivered 20 new buses for 2024. This delivery follows the partnership that began last year, with another 20 buses delivered in 2023.

Eng. Sherif El Gohary, Managing Director of Al-Majdouie Hyundai, stated, "This partnership aims to provide comfortable and safe transportation for students as part of the National Company for Education's preparations for the new academic year."

This move reflects the National Company For Learning & Education commitment to providing the highest levels of comfort and safety for students, by relying on a modern fleet of Hyundai buses equipped with the latest safety features.

National Company For Learning & Education is a leading educational institution in Saudi Arabia, founded in 1958 under the name "Model Education Schools." It has continuously developed its educational services and became the first closed joint-stock company in the education sector under the name "National Company for Education" in 2002.

