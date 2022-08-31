Al Maha Petroleum Marketing Company announced today the signing of an agreement with the Port of Duqm Company to provide bunkering services for marine vessels.

As part of Oman’s vision 2040 to diversify the economy, including marine and logistics services, this agreement is also the fulfilment of a long-term vision for Al Maha to be a refuelling service provider to all industries in the Sultanate.

Speaking at the occasion, Eng. Hamed Al Maghdri, CEO of Al Maha Petroleum said, “This agreement with the Port of Duqm Company is part of our vision to be customer-centric in all our activities and has been the culmination of many months of effort from both parties. This is a vision come true for Al Maha, and we will soon be able to deliver bunkering services safely, on time, and with the best quality products to our customers current and future. We thank the Port of Duqm Company for their trust in Al Maha Petroleum Marketing company.”

Accordingly, Al Maha seeks to develop the infrastructure and national manpower capabilities to provide the best bunkering services to vessels of all types calling at the Port of Duqm which is strategically located alongside some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

-Ends-