Muscat, Oman: Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG, in association with Precision Tune Auto Care, has announced the launch of their “Drive Safe” campaign. Under the campaign, Khareef visitors driving along the Nizwa – Salalah road will now have the opportunity to get a free 9-point vehicle safety check and report to ensure their vehicle is in proper health to undertake the trip safely.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hafidh Bait Hadid, Head of Sales Division said, “As a customer-centric company, we are indeed happy to present this free public safety service to motorists whose vehicles will cover a long distance to reach Salalah. All motorists are welcome to take advantage of our “Drive Safe” campaign and get their vehicles checked. ”

The Drive Safe checkpoints will be available at Al Maha stations in Ghaba and Haima beginning July 5th. The service will progressively be extended to cover Al Maha stations at Bahjat Haima, Thumrait, and New Salalah during this Khareef season. Vehicle owners will be able to see a temporary facility set up specifically for this purpose as they drive into these stations. The 9-point safety check covers engine oil, transmission fluid, wiper fluid, brake fluid, coolant, battery, tyres, lights and wipers.

