Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Khoory Hotels, part of the Al Khoory Group’s hospitality division, has announced the official launch of its new loyalty programme, Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards as the company continues to witness increased guest numbers and year-on-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth.

The Arabic name Hayakum, meaning welcome, is inspired by Al Khoory Hotel’s emirate heritage of ensuring a warm and rich welcome at all its properties in Dubai and its long-term relationships with guests since launching in 2008.

The loyalty programme, which is free to join, will provide members with a range of exclusive and unique benefits, including discounts, priority check-in and late check-out, priority reservations at restaurants and spas within the Al Khoory Hotels portfolio, discounted rates for local heritage tours, a dedicated concierge, and flexible cancellation policies.

Speaking about the launch of the loyalty programme, Mr. Abdulla Mohammed Tayeb Khoory, Vice Chairman of Al Khoory Group, said: “This represents a new chapter in our journey of excellence in hospitality, and underscores our commitment to providing our guests with unmatched service and exclusive rewards. Hayakum reflects our appreciation for their continued support and trust in the brand by providing benefits that go beyond mere points and discounts.

“By joining this programme, guests will enhance their stays and contribute to a hospitality community that values exceptional service, sustainability, and innovation.”

Unlike traditional loyalty programmes that often focus on point accumulation, Hayakum is centred on delivering meaningful experiences and catering to the needs and preferences of today’s travellers.

“We are setting a new benchmark for loyalty programmes in the region, aligning with broader industry trends towards personalisation, sustainability, and value-driven service in order to build lasting customer relationships,” added Khoory.

The launch marks a significant milestone for Al Khoory Hotels, coinciding with the company’s newly revamped and rebranded website. The website is designed to enhance the guest experience by providing an intuitive and user-friendly platform for bookings and loyalty management.

Al Khoory Hotels has long been recognised for its commitment to providing quality accommodation, outstanding service, and exceptional value. With a growing portfolio of properties strategically located in business and leisure hubs across Dubai, the brand continues to cater to the diverse needs of its guests.

Each hotel offers easy access to Dubai's major business districts, tourist attractions, and cultural landmarks. From the luxurious suites at the Sky Garden Al Khoory Hotels to the family-friendly Al Khoory Hotel Apartments, guests can expect a consistent standard of comfort and convenience, enhanced by the benefits of the Hayakum programme.

The hotels boast a wide range of amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness centres, rooftop infinity pools, and world-class dining options. Whether staying for business or leisure, guests can enjoy a holistic hospitality experience that meets all their needs.

Al Khoory Hotels invites all travellers—whether frequent visitors or newcomers to Dubai—to join Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards and enjoy its exclusive benefits.

About Al Khoory Group

Al Khoory Group is a conglomerate with diversified arms in the business arenas of real estate, automobile, equipment trading and servicing, hospitality, assemble water pumps, electric control panels, waste disposal bins and chutes, fire and safety equipment, and electric generators. The group has established a presence throughout the UAE and Oman.

About Al Khoory Hotels

Al Khoory Group has a rapidly growing portfolio of hotels catering to the diverse needs of guests. Now with seven properties in full operation.

The current portfolio includes the 144-key Al Khoory Hotel Apartments and the 227-key four-star Al Khoory Atrium Hotel in Al Barsha; the three-star, 211-key Al Khoory Executive Hotel in Al Wasl; the two-star, 69-key Bur Dubai-located Al Khoory Inn, the three-star, 92-key Urban Al Khoory in Al Quoz; the four-star Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel which features 279 keys and is less than 5km from Dubai International Airport; and the four-star 158-bedroom Al Khoory Courtyard Hotel situated on Al Waha Street, off Sheikh Zayed Road

Built around the concept of providing memorable family vacations, Al Khoory Hotels offers a fresh level of refined living environments of comfort, safety, and privacy. All suites, rooms and apartments are non-smoking, air-conditioned, children friendly and feature convenient and complimentary amenities. They are also equipped with the latest technological designs, such as LCD flat-screen TVs with a wide selection of over 50 channels and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity; they also comprise trendy household electronics, ensuite bathrooms with walk-in showers and bathtubs and lavish bathroom amenities.

All our hotels are built-in prime locations that grant immediate access to a myriad of business and financial institutions and are close to renowned entertainment spots, shopping malls, international restaurants, and other destinations unique to Dubai.

Discover the Benefits of Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards

The Hayakum Al Khoory Rewards program reflects Al Khoory Hotels' unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to its guests. As a member of this program, guests will unlock a world of privileges that are tailored to enhance every aspect of their stay:

Up to 25% Additional Discount valid for one year from the date of enrolment.

This substantial discount is designed to provide immediate value to new members, encouraging them to experience the exceptional hospitality that Al Khoory Hotels is known for.

Priority Early Check-In and Late Check-Out options, allowing guests to enjoy a more relaxed and stress-free travel experience. These benefits are subject to availability, ensuring that our members' comfort is always a top priority.

Priority Reservations at our restaurants, spas, and other popular facilities, ensuring that guests can enjoy their preferred amenities without the hassle of long waits or missed opportunities.

Special Discounted Rates for Emirati Local Tours with Heritage Express, offering guests the chance to explore the rich cultural heritage of the UAE at a reduced cost. This benefit includes dedicated concierge services to assist with tour bookings, transportation, and dining reservations, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable experience.

Stay Tuned for more benefits and rewards coming your way