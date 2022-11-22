Al Khayyat Investments appoints a new leadership team for its flagship brand, BinSina Pharmacy, to accelerate its MENA expansion plans

Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), one of the UAE’s prominent family-owned conglomerates, is setting the stage for accelerated growth of its pharmacy business in the MENA region, investing in both digital infrastructure and human capital.

AKI’s popular BinSina Pharmacy brand has unveiled an upgraded mobile app that offers Arabic-speaking customers a flawless browsing, order, and delivery tracking experience from anywhere. The app already offers 6,000 individual items to consumers and will scale to 10,000 over the next six months. The pharmacy app is being made accessible in both English and Arabic in the UAE, with plans to roll out the app to additional markets soon, following BinSina’s expansion to Oman.

The move comes as analytics firm AppsFlyer notes that UAE businesses are doubling down on mobile apps in a bid to increase customer engagement and spending, with mobile app downloads in the UAE growing by 23% annually in the first half of 2022.

Seeing potential in both e-commerce and brick and mortar retail, AKI has also brought together a new leadership team to deliver on its expansion ambitions. At the helm is industry veteran Dr. Doaa Marouf, who has been promoted to CEO of AKI Pharma and BinSina Pharmacy. Joining Marouf will be Della Pass, who is new to AKI and has joined as Senior GM of BinSina Pharmacy, as well as overseeing the Holland & Barrett brand within AKI.

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), says: “AKI has long been at the forefront of the pharma sector working with partners to not only bring the world’s best products to local communities, but to forge innovative retail models. Our latest investments in both people and infrastructure reflect our conviction to always keep advancing the market forward.”

“BinSina Pharmacy has been on an accelerated growth path in recent years, fuelled in part by cutting-edge digital infrastructure that helps us to serve consumers anytime, anywhere,” adds Dr. Doaa Marouf, CEO of AKI Pharma and BinSina Pharmacy. “Together with a senior management team with many years of entrepreneurial experience, there is no limit to where we can go.”

AKI currently has a footprint across eight countries in the wider Middle East and Africa region, entering Saudi Arabia and Egypt in 2022.

-Ends-

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded in 1982 in the UAE, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is a family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, delivering profitable partnerships through specialized industry expertise. AKI enjoys sustained growth across multiple sectors, including: Distribution, Retail, Healthcare, Contracting, Fitness & Leisure, and Automotive. While AKI is recognised as one of the region’s trusted business partners for local and global corporations, it is also an innovative architect of fully-owned concepts in the retail sector.

AKI has grown exponentially throughout the past four decades with over 5,500 employees representing more than 54 nationalities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Weber Shandwick MENAT

AKI@webershandwick.com