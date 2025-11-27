Organisations will collaborate to introduce a wider range of K-Food offerings, and explore joint product development and local manufacturing in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Al Khayyat Investments (AKI), through its consumer division AKI Consumer, has announced a strategic partnership with CJ Group through CJ Foods to join forces in expanding K-Food across the Middle East. The collaboration reflects the shared ambition of both organisations to broaden the regional presence of authentic Korean food (also known as the ‘K-Food’ category) and deepen long-term commercial cooperation.

The partnership was formalised through the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, and Mr. Sukjoon Lee, Vice Chairman of CJ Group, during a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi as part of the State Visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to the United Arab Emirates. The signing took place in the presence of H.E. Kim Jung Kwan, Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, and H.E. Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and advancing new avenues of economic collaboration between both nations.

AKI Consumer and CJ Foods will work together to introduce a wider range of K-Food offerings to consumers across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and neighbouring markets. Both organisations will also explore opportunities for joint product development and future local manufacturing within the UAE, supporting the country’s vision for enhanced local production capabilities, food resilience, and economic diversification.

The Middle East continues to witness a significant rise in demand for K-culture, fuelled by the popularity of Korean entertainment, lifestyle trends, and cuisine among local and expatriate communities. This cultural momentum has driven an increasing appetite for high-quality K-Food products that reflect the authenticity and innovative spirit of Korean culinary traditions.

CJ Vice Chairman, Sukjoon Lee, stated: “CJ Group, the No.1 leader across key pillars of K-Culture — including K-Food, K-Entertainment, and K-Beauty — is actively accelerating its global expansion. The Middle East, in particular, is a strategic priority region for this growth. We look forward to creating meaningful synergies with our partner AKI, especially in K-Food as well as across a wide range of other business areas.”

Zaid S. Al Khayyat, Managing Director of AKI, noted: “The demand for K-Food in our region is expanding rapidly, and this partnership positions both our organisations to move with scale, speed, and a shared ambition to serve consumers with the very best offerings. We see this as the beginning of a significant and expanding market opportunity, one that we are ready to explore together, at scale and across multiple categories. By combining our strengths, we are building a commercially powerful platform that broadens market reach, enhances competitiveness, and unlocks new value across key markets in the Middle East.”

By combining AKI’s extensive regional distribution network and strong track record in scaling international brands with CJ’s global leadership in the Korean food industry, the partnership positions both organisations to meet accelerating consumer demand and help shape the future of K-Food in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering authentic, high-quality Korean products while reinforcing the deepening cultural and economic ties between the UAE and the Republic of Korea.

About Al Khayyat Investments

Founded by Dr. Saad F. Al Khayyat in 1982 in Dubai, Al Khayyat Investments (AKI) is an Emirati family-owned conglomerate regarded as a pioneer in several industries in the Middle East, operating across multiple sectors, spanning pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, retail, food and non-food consumer goods, fitness, automotive, environmental services, logistics, manufacturing, and contracting. Today, the group employs approximately eleven thousand employees in the UAE and its branches in the GCC, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. AKI was ranked among the Top 100 Arab Family Businesses of 2025, according to Forbes.