Riyadh: Al Jomaih and Shell Lubricating Oil Company Limited is pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership with ISUZU MOTORS INTERNATIONAL FZE, reflecting a successful collaboration spanning the past five years. The renewal of this strategic partnership underscores the success of the cooperation between the two companies, both market leaders in Saudi Arabia. Through this partnership, Al Jomaih and Shell will be supplying ISUZU trucks with Shell advanced lubricants, including a specifically designed lubricant for ISUZU trucks which is (Shell Rimula IZ).

Shell Rimula lubricants are manufactured using innovative dynamic protection technology to provide triple protection, aiming to enhance engine durability against wear and deposits, thereby helping to reduce maintenance costs and keeping engines clean from deposits. This makes them the optimal choice for ISUZU trucks.

Mr. Saher Hashem, CEO of Al Jomaih and Shell, expressed his delight, stating, "We are pleased to continue our cooperation with ISUZU MOTORS INTERNATIONAL FZE. This partnership reinforces our commitment to enhance our relationship and delivering to their customers the best products and services. We look forward to achieving further success and accomplishments with ISUZU MOTORS INTERNATIONAL FZE and continuing to provide a distinct range of Shell lubricants with superior global formulations."

On this occasion, Masakazu Fukasawa, Vice President for After Sales Division of ISUZU MOTORS INTERNATIONAL FZE, stated, "We believe in the power of partnerships to drive mutual success and deliver exceptional value to our customers. Our partnership with Al Jomaih and Shell lubricating oil company represents a significant step forward in our commitment to excellence. We are confident that we will meet our customers' expectations and set new industry standards."