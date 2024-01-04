Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation honored the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in a ceremony recognizing the enduring partnership and invaluable contribution to transforming lives through the Foundation’s impactful giving mission over the last ten years.

The ceremony, held at Al Jalila Foundation, was attended by H.E. Dr. Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation Board of Directors and Dubai Health Board Member; H.E Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Director General of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and a number of senior officials from both entities.

Attendees had the opportunity to witness Al Jalila Foundation's impactful work as they toured the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medical Research Institute, including The Center for Communicable Diseases and The Center for Protein Engineering, both funded by IACAD. During the visit, the IACAD delegates were briefed on the Foundation's achievements over the past decade and its plans for 2024.

Al Jalila Foundation paid tribute to IACAD’s significant contribution by dedicating a ‘Crystal of Hope’ bearing IACAD’s name. IACAD’s name was also engraved on the Bassmat Rashid Bin Saeed donor recognition wall, symbolizing their unwavering support.

H.E. Dr. Raja Easah Saleh Al Gurg, expressed deep gratitude to IACAD, stating: "We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities for supporting the Al Jalila Foundation's vision to advance health for humanity. Our journey, rooted in the values of giving and delivering hope, has been made possible through the generosity and ongoing support of our donors and supporters, including IACAD. We look forward to continuing this journey to serve the community and advance philanthropy in the UAE."

H.E. Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said: “In line with the directives of the wise leadership to establish Dubai as a model for global charitable and humanitarian work, IACAD reiterates its commitment to become the world's best, Islamic, and charitable entity by the year 2033. This commitment involves actively participating in and supporting community initiatives, including health initiatives in the country. Through the Community Solidarity Fund, we have funded the establishment of The Center for Communicable Diseases and The Center for Protein Engineering at Al Jalila Foundation with a sum of 15 million dirhams, reaffirming the IACAD’s unwavering support for these projects that aligns with the humanitarian principles of the UAE, aiming to preserve the health and well-being of the community.”

“We remain actively engaged, collaborating with all relevant entities in the UAE to unify the efforts towards adopting sustainable and pioneering charitable initiatives and projects, dedicated to supporting charitable and humanitarian work, and ultimately promoting the well-being and happiness of the community.” He added.