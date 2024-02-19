The project will reduce carbon emissions by 3,121 metric tons, equivalent to planting 51,600 trees.

SirajPower, Positive Zero’s power generation arm, will manage the project for Al Jalila Foundation.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission for Dubai Health, the first integrated academic health system in Dubai, and Positive Zero, the largest decentralized decarbonization infrastructure business headquartered in the UAE, have inaugurated a solar power project installed on the rooftop and carport of Al Jalila Foundation’s premises.

The project is a 20-year solar lease agreement delivered by SirajPower, Positive Zero’s power generation subsidiary and the UAE’s leading distributed solar energy provider in the region, and includes comprehensive, end-to-end services encompassing every aspect of the solar rooftop and carport systems. It is anticipated to generate 4,403 MWh (megawatt hours) of clean solar power for Al Jalila Foundation’s offices from its rooftop and carport over the period of the contract, helping reduce carbon emissions by 3,121 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting nearly 51,600 tree seedlings.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation, said:

"This partnership between Al Jalila Foundation and Positive Zero exemplifies our steadfast commitment to safeguarding the environment, promoting sustainability, and igniting hope for a more vibrant, eco-friendly tomorrow. This transformative solar initiative symbolizes our dedication to embracing clean energy and our collective goal to reduce carbon emission in alignment with Dubai Health's vision of advancing health for humanity."

Mohammed Abdulghaffar Hussain, Co-Founder and Chairman of Positive Zero, commented on the occasion:

“This project with Al Jalila Foundation is important to us because it showcases the capabilities of Positive Zero’s unique model in serving all economic sectors, including the philanthropic sector. We are confident that our partnership with Al Jalila Foundation will be a shining example for other philanthropic associations and charities to reap the benefits of clean energy via our unique platform for carbon footprint and energy costs reduction, enabling them to further serve their stakeholders.

“The UAE is already leading the Middle East region in installed solar energy capacity, with over 3,000 megawatts in place in 2022 and increasing rapidly. Photovoltaic solar capacity in the UAE is expected to be at least three times greater than any other type of renewable energy source by 2030. This places our customers who are making the energy transition now in an ideal position to be at the forefront of this massive transformation in the global energy mix.”

Positive Zero’s team provided the financing, construction, long-term operations, and proactive maintenance of the project’s systems. The project is based on Positive Zero’s model of providing clean energy as a service, with no up-front investment by customers, thereby making clean energy and efficiency solutions more accessible to many more organisations that are seeking to transform their energy mix.

Positive Zero’s foundational companies have already made remarkable strides in key GCC markets. SirajPower boasts the region’s largest portfolio of distributed solar energy, with over 140 MWp. Taka Solutions has achieved energy savings of more than 100,000 MWh across more than eight sectors. HYPR Energy’s clean energy on-demand mobile battery unit, the first of its kind in the region, has provided construction sites and other off-grid locations with cheaper and cleaner power.

