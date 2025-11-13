In the first of several planned visits, over 200 blue-collar workers screened for diabetes through Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Wellness on Wheels’ mobile clinic, with the support of Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes CSR initiative and General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

All diagnosed cases to receive full follow-up care and treatment under Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘A’awen’ program, with medical management fully funded by Landmark Group.

Dubai, UAE – In the lead-up to World Diabetes Day, Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in partnership with Landmark Group through its CSR flagship Beat Diabetes programme, and in collaboration with the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), has launched a long-term, comprehensive health and wellness initiative dedicated to blue-collar workers, which kicked off its activities at a labour camp in Dubai’s Al Quoz area.

This groundbreaking initiative began with a two-day screening campaign in Al Quoz, held on November 4 and 5, 2025, aimed to raise awareness about diabetes, and provide free medical screening for over 200 workers, covering blood sugar, blood pressure, and BMI as part of a wider effort to promote early detection and preventive care within UAE’s labour communities.

The charitable community-driven mobile clinic, “Wellness on Wheels”, provided free on-site medical screening, preventive advice and consultations, while volunteers from Lions Clubs International – Middle East supported the initiative with on-ground logistics. Each participant also received a healthy snack box from VIVA, Landmark Group’s discount grocer, reinforcing messages around balanced nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices on a budget.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation said: “At Al Jalila Foundation, we believe that access to healthcare is a fundamental right for everyone. Through initiatives like Wellness on Wheels, we are taking healthcare directly to those who need it most, providing them with knowledge, early diagnosis, and ongoing support. Our partnership with Landmark Group reflects the power of collective action in advancing health and wellbeing, and we are proud to extend compassionate care to diverse community groups.”

Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director – Landmark Group, said: “At Landmark, we’ve been deeply committed to community health through our Beat Diabetes initiative for over 15 years, reaching millions across the region. Through this partnership with Al Jalila Foundation, we are extending our reach to the workers who form the backbone of our nation’s progress extending to the long-term treatment for those identified as being diabetic.”

She added: “Early screening and education are critical to preventing, treating and managing diabetes, and this programme reflects our long-term commitment to fostering a healthier, more informed community to battle the prevalence of this disease.”

The programme’s on-site setup featured a waiting area with educational sessions on diabetes prevention, supported by awareness flyers and installations to ensure an engaging environment.

This partnership marks the launch of a long-term health & wellness outreach programme dedicated to blue collar workers. It reflects a shared vision to improve public health outcomes through preventive education, early detection, and accessible care.

Since its inception in 2009, Landmark Group’s Beat Diabetes programme has empowered communities across the GCC and India through awareness campaigns, free health screenings, and treatment in partnerships with leading healthcare institutions. Each year, the programme reaffirms its commitment to the UAE’s National Diabetes and Wellbeing strategies, reaching new communities with compassion, care, and action.

About Al Jalila Foundation:

Al Jalila Foundation, that leads Dubai Health’s giving mission, is a global healthcare charity transforming lives through medical innovation.

Established in April 2013 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the foundation works to position Dubai and the UAE at the forefront of medical advancement.

The foundation provides essential treatment for those unable to afford healthcare, funds scholarships for medical professionals, and supports pioneering research addressing critical health conditions.

About Landmark Group:

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown to become one of the largest and most successful omnichannel retail and hospitality conglomerates, with presence across over 15 countries in the Middle East, Africa, India and Southeast Asia. Based in the UAE since 1990, the Group owns and operates 21 established homegrown

brands across an extensive network of more than 2,250 outlets, encompassing a gross leasable area of 33 million square feet.

Landmark Group's success is driven by its diverse portfolio of established brands, across multiple retail categories, offering a comprehensive range of products across fashion, home, groceries and electronics.

These include Centrepoint, Max Fashion, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Viva, Emax, HomeBox, Styli, Shoexpress, Spar and Easybuy. Beyond retail, Landmark Group has diversified into the leisure, fitness and hospitality sectors with brands like Fitness First, Citymax, Fun City, Fun Ville, Zafran and Carluccio’s.

The Group boasts unparalleled logistics capabilities, owning the MENA region's largest privately-owned distribution hub Omega Logistics and Logistiq, which offers state-of-the-art third-party logistics services.

Landmark Group places a strong emphasis on delivering exceptional value and achieving customer satisfaction throughout its comprehensive product range. The company has a dedicated workforce of more than 53,500 employees and continues to be certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) since 2017.

